Cilantro Latin Kitchen: because you’re eating healthier but you still love tacos

Why: You’ve resolved to treat your body better this year, but you still love tacos and flan. You live, work, or study near the Roxbury Crossing T station and want to spice up your takeout routine. You’re looking for a cute spot to meet friends for lunch without breaking the bank: Most menu items are in the $5-$8 range.

The backstory: Cilantro Latin Kitchen is run by restaurateurs Hector and Nivia Piña, who have been instrumental in bringing the flavors of the Dominican Republic (Merengue), Puerto Rico (Vejigantes), and Cuba (Doña Habana) to Boston’s culinary scene.

Spices on the counter at Cilantro Latin Kitchen in Mission Hill. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to eat: The food at Cilantro Latin Kitchen is highly customizable. A signature item is called My Latin Bowl: Choose a base, side, topping, protein, sauce, and more. My bowl might involve cilantro rice, black beans, sweet plantains, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro vinaigrette. Yours could combine romaine lettuce; roasted sweet potato, malanga, and potato puree; shrimp; and Cuban mojo sauce. There are also tacos, nachos, and quesadillas, soups, snacks like empanadas and pastelitos, and desserts including churros and coconut sugar-free flan. The morning crowd will gravitate toward breakfast tacos and açai, oatmeal, and egg bowls. Again, all can be fine-tuned with the toppings of your choice.

The pizza at Cilantro Latin Kitchen. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to drink: In addition to coffee and tea, Cilantro Latin Kitchen offers cold-press juices in flavors like Green Detox, Red Is for Health, and Yellow Citrus Boost. Or try a green or fruity smoothie.

The takeaway: Cilantro Latin Kitchen combines fast-casual food and stylish design: With bright orange booths and teal walls, eye-catching murals, hanging woven light fixtures, and a little fireplace built into a brick wall, this is a space that makes you want to stay a while.

1415 Tremont St., Mission Hill, Boston, 617-238-7595, www.cilantrolatinkitchen.com. Snacks $1.99-$4.99, soup $4.99-$5.99, breakfast $4.99-$11.99, My Latin Bowl $8 and up, Mexican dishes $4.99-$11.99, desserts $4.99, juices and smoothies $4.99-$7.99.

The burger at Cilantro Latin Kitchen in Mission Hill. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

