Florida festival throws spotlight on kumquats

With apologies to the organizers, I admit that I’ve never given much thought to kumquats. I do, however, love old-fashioned community festivals that recall a more low-key era of Florida travel. So my friend Patti and I decided to make a detour to Dade City on an escape-from-winter Florida get-together.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Step aside oranges and grapefruit. On the last Saturday of January, your citrus cousin the kumquat takes center stage. At least that’s the case in Dade City, the laid-back little community situated between Tampa and Orlando. It’s the county seat of Pasco County, the self-proclaimed “Kumquat Capital of the World.” Each year since 1998, Dade City reasserts its claim to the title with the Kumquat Festival.

Starting at the courthouse, the festival spread through the downtown streets. Like most civic celebrations, it featured live music, arts and crafts vendors, standard fair fare, and quirky local attractions. The Florida Skunk Rescue, for example, offered fairgoers the opportunity to pet a skunk for only $3. Tempting. But I had come for the kumquats.

The first thing I learned was that the thumb-size fruit can be eaten skin and all. Relieved of the process of peeling, I was all ready to plop one in my mouth when a fair regular stopped me. It seems that there’s a certain etiquette to eating a kumquat. Following instructions, I gently caressed the tiny fruit and then gave the skin a little squeeze to release the flavor-carrying essential oils. When I finally bit down, I discovered a tangy center hidden beneath the sweet peel.

Kumquat cake with walnut- and kumquat-studded icing tempts diners at Lunch on Limoges. Patricia Harris

Like true devotees, the folks in the region have outdone themselves in incorporating the flavor into food and drink. They also promote a number of alleged health benefits, claiming kumquats lower cholesterol, fight stress, and boost immunity. All I know for sure is that kumquats do taste good. And it’s fun to say ‶kumquat.″ There’s something satisfyingly ridiculous about the sound of it.

The signature dish of the festival is kumquat pie, a variant of the better-known key lime pie. Several nonprofit organizations were selling slices of pie and I was more than happy to support their worthy causes. The pie had a rich, creamy consistency and a satisfyingly zippy tang.

But the pie was only the tip of the kumquat iceberg. Patti and I sampled orange-colored kumquat ice cream that reminded us of a Creamsicle. Kumquat honey was another surprise. Kevin Smith of Brocks Bees sets up hives in a kumquat orchard. The trees produce multiple blooms between May and September and the resulting honey is rich and fragrant. Smith said he likes to add the honey to coffee or cereal or drizzle it over waffles. Mary Katherine Mason of Lanky Lassie’s Shortbread bakes delicious cookies from a recipe handed down by her Scottish great-grandmother. But I bet her great-granny never baked the limited edition shortbreads with a center layer of kumquat puree.

Fairgoers purchase fresh fruit at the annual Kumquat Festival in Dade City, Fla. Patricia Harris

We weren’t even limited to peripatetic grazing. When it was time for a meal, we discovered that Lunch on Limoges (14139 7th St., 352-567-5685, floridacrackerkitchen.com), a breakfast and lunch spot, had gone all in on a kumquat menu. I opted for the kumquat chicken salad while Patti chose the kumquat pork tenderloin. We split a slice of the eatery’s showstopper: a tall kumquat cake with icing studded with walnuts and kumquats. I washed it all down with alcoholic kumquat cider, though I could have opted instead for kumquat beer.

Back at the fair, we could have continued to imbibe on kumquat sangria, kumquat rum punch, or a kumquat margarita. Or we could have purchased a bottle of kumquat-infused wine sold by the Rotary Club. But we had set our sights on the big Kumquat Growers booth.

Operated by the Gude and Neuhoffer families, Kumquat Growers began to cultivate the fruit, originally from China, more than a century ago. The family has nurtured the plucky little trees through good seasons and bad and now claims to be the largest producer of kumquats and kumquat products in the country. Many fairgoers were grabbing up little baskets of fresh fruit, which is available only from November through April. But the growers have developed a whole line of products so that folks can get their kumquat fix all year. Kumquat vinaigrette and kumquat marmalade are two of the most popular. But kumquat salsa, kumquat hot sauce, kumquat pepper jelly, and kumquat barbecue sauce all have their adherents.

Kumquat Growers is open to visitors from November through March. Patti and I decided we shouldn’t leave town without going to the source, so to speak. Fanchone Gude led a small group on a tour of the orchards. About 55 acres of trees produce roughly 1,000 bushels of kumquats per year. “Our family has been farming here since the late 1800s,” Gude said. “And kumquats are all that we do.”

I’d already purchased fresh fruit and a jar of marmalade, so I selected a bottle of kumquat body lotion in the small gift shop. When I returned to New England winter, the sweet scent reminded me of warmer climes. Kumquat Growers had one other sweet surprise. Thick and frosty kumquat smoothies made our perfect final sip of the region’s celebrated fruit.

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

Many fairgoers take a break for a meal at Lunch on Limoges which serves a kumquat menu during the annual Kumquat Festival in Dade City, Fla. Patricia Harris

