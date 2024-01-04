Forget over-hyped tourist hotspots. Here are the best destinations to visit in 2024.

Here’s a handy rule of thumb for determining where to travel in 2024: Look at the many lists and surveys of places people plan to visit this year, then pick somewhere else, particularly if the words “bucket list” accompany those destinations. That may sound like a cold and misanthropic way to vacation, but not only are we back to pre-pandemic travel numbers, we’ve surpassed them. The International Air Transport Association predicts that 4.7 billion people will take to the skies this year, an all-time high. If you want to spend time on crowded roads with fellow travelers, hit Paris, Orlando, or Barcelona. Or, you can try some spots that won’t be clogged with backpacks and daytrippers. With that in mind, here are a few places – near and far – that we’ve added to our list of trips for 2024.

The Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge in Crystal River is the only refuge in the country created specifically to protect manatees. Which means, if you’re looking for some one-on-one manatee time, you’re going to find it here. Manatee season officially runs from November to March. You can (legally) swim alongside them, observe them from the boardwalk at Three Sisters Springs, or even take a flight and see them from the air. There’s kayaking in nearby Homosassa, where you can paddle alongside dolphins (and more manatees), or see the wildlife on Bird Island, which is actually home to monkeys and not birds. The area is about an hour north of Tampa, so it’s a healthy West Coast day trip, or a very quiet (and inexpensive) vacation destination. Remember, you can’t say gay in Florida, but you can definitely say Homosassa.

West Quoddy Head Lighthouse in Lubec, Maine. Phil Savignano

LUBEC, Maine

It’s the easternmost town in the United States, and the closest place to Europe in the contiguous United States, but Lubec is more than the answer to a trivia question. The town, located on a peninsula in Passamaquoddy Bay, is a stunning escape from the summer crowds in other areas of coastal Maine. Located about six hours north of Boston and two hours north of Bar Harbor, this is a place to catch your breath. The downtown is tiny, but the coastline is part of the grandly-named Bold Coast, which is laden with scenic vistas. There’s hiking (start with Bog Brook Cove Preserve, Roosevelt Campobello International Park, or Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge), the most flat roads are ideal for cycling, or try whale watching. Quoddy Head State Park is the most popular spot in town, but it’s never overwhelmingly crowded. End your day with lobster and a cocktail at Cohills Inn.

Sunset in Maui. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

MAUI, Hawaii

After last summer’s deadly wildfires in West Maui, tourism to the island (and other Hawaiian islands) dropped significantly. Tourism makes up more than 20 percent of the state’s economy. While Lāhainā remains closed to tourists, the remainder of the island is open. It’s good news for business and restaurant owners, along with travelers who have fallen in love with the island’s beaches or the view from the dormant Haleakala Volcano. There are volunteer opportunities available for people looking to both vacation and help the community – otherwise known as voluntourism. Maui may not be off the beaten path, but state and local officials say the island is ready for “respectful” visitors. Ilihia Gionson, public affairs officer for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, told National Geographic that it’s important travelers come back. “People have lost everything, and now they’re losing their jobs. Maui has an economy, for better or worse, that right now is very dependent on visitor spending.”

The surf crashes against the steep cliffs in Mendocino Headlands State Park in Mendocino, Calif. Handout

MENDOCINO, Calif.

The Northern California town of Mendocino celebrates an important anniversary this year, and it has nothing to do with the gorgeous cliffs, galleries, or nearby redwood forests. “Murder She Wrote” debuted 40 years ago and Mendocino was the glamorous stand-in for Cabot Cove, Maine. To honor the historic debut (Sept. 30, to be exact), you can stay in the Victorian bed and breakfast that was used as the exterior of Jessica Fletcher’s home. Blair House was completely remodeled in 2023 and features ocean views. Rooms run between $200 to $300 a night, but you’ll need to bring your own typewriter and flashlight. There’s much more to the area than “Murder.” Mendocino is an idyllic hamlet that happens to be located near some gorgeous nature. Navarro River Redwoods State Park is a 20 minute drive, certified organic wineries are abundant in Mendocino County (raise a glass in Angela Lansbury’s honor), or you can explore a string of state parks. Perhaps the beautiful scenery will inspire you to start a murder-mystery writing career of your own.

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls spans the Deerfield River, connecting the two sections of the town. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

SHELBURNE FALLS

Franklin County is the least populated county in the state, and it’s also criminally overshadowed by the Berkshires. Sure, there’s no Tanglewood and Boston Symphony Orchestra, but it does have the Montague Community Band, which plays free concerts at Peskeomskut Park in Turners Falls on Monday night. As as a former trombonist for the ensemble, I can tell you it’s top-notch. There’s also the important regional sport of river tubing on the Deerfield River. If you haven’t spent much time in Franklin County, I suggest starting at the tranquil Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. From there, head over to the Glacial Potholes and Salmon Falls for a bit more scenery. It’s an easy walk from the bridge and the diminutive Trolley Museum. There are a surprising number of good restaurants and artsy shops for a small downtown. But no visit is complete without a stop at Boswell’s Books for a bit of literary browsing and quality time with the adorable shop cat. The town now has its own boutique hotel. The posh Shelburne Springs opened last year, complete with a cocktail lounge.

A Havila Voyages ship stops near Tromso, Norway, to view the northern lights. Havila Voyages

TRØMSO, Norway

Tourists headed to Europe are gradually migrating north this year as summers in France, Italy, and Spain continue to swelter. Travel advisers have noticed an uptick of vacationers booking trips to Scandinavia. As the rest of the world (finally) discovers Sweden, my advice is to skip ahead to Norway. Oslo is lovely, but save time for Bergen, which is far more charming. One of the country’s true gems is Trømso, which combines the best of urban conveniences with spectacular Arctic nature. If you want to see more of the country, specifically the Northern lights, Havilia Voyages offers an astronomy cruise with experts. The cruise, which is round-trip from Bergen, has a Northern Lights guarantee. If you don’t see them, you get a new sailing free of charge. If you opt not to sail, you can partake in Trømo’s annual reindeer races or run a marathon at midnight. The restaurant scene is also not to be missed.

Overlooking the historic city of Kotor, Montenegro. Josh Tolkin

KOTOR, Montenegro

The charming medieval city of Kotor sits between the Dinaric Alps and is perched along the crystal blue Adriatic. That means no matter where you look the views are stunning. Think of it as Dubrovnik minus the “Game of Thrones” groupies. It can get crowded here the days that cruise ships are in the vicinity, but plan your visit strategically, and you’ll have the cobblestone streets to yourself. Well, actually, you won’t have them to yourself. You’ll need to share with the abundant number of cats who call the town center home. There’s even a cat museum to celebrate them. Walk along Kotor’s ancient walls, which were built during between the 9th to 14th centuries, or partake of the lively nightlife. There’s no shortage of historic sites or good seafood.

The San Blas Islands in Panama boast some of the most beautiful beaches in Central America. Handout

SAN BLAS ISLANDS, Panama

If you’re looking to unplug, and I mean truly escape, the San Blas Islands may be one of the best places to do it. There’s no internet here, and credit cards are not accepted. Anywhere. Bring US dollars and a sense of adventure. The islands are part of the Comarca de Kuna Yala, an independent indigenous territory on the Caribbean side of Panama. Because it’s ruled by the Kuna people, the native inhabitants of the island, it’s technically not part of Panama and you’ll need your passport to enter. There are no luxury hotels or resorts here. The fanciest accommodation you’ll find is a wooden cabin over the water. The reward for the challenging journey to the islands (the boat road is a bit choppy) and rudimentary accommodations are some of the most beautiful beaches you’ve ever seen.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.