Swifties, here’s your chance to help teach Taylor Swift class at Harvard

Burt posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that her “DMs are open” to people who “love Tay,” live in the Boston or Providence area, and have “qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course.

The course “Taylor Swift and Her World” has drawn a lot of attention since it was announced last fall and has become so popular that professor Stephanie Burt is looking to enlist more Swifties to help teach the class.

Swifties have a chance to fulfill their wildest dreams thanks to a new Taylor Swift class launching at Harvard this semester.

“Ok I’m doing this,” Burt wrote. “Our Taylor Swift course at Harvard is so popular that we need additional teaching assistants.”

Advertisement

The social media help wanted sign has already received a raft of responses from local PhD students and other parties interested in shaking it off at Harvard this semester.

Burt told the Globe in November that around 300 students were already signed up for the course at the time, with no plans to cap it, revealing that “everyone who’s interested in the material gets a chance to study.”

According to Burt, the course examines Swift’s body of work as a songwriter and will also take a look at fan culture.

“It is, to some extent, a class about fans and followings and celebrities,” Burt said. “But the focus is on the evolution of this major songwriter and the relationship between the music that she makes and other kinds of arts that use words.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.