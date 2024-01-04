If you go to the Kumquat Festival

The Kumquat Festival is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024, and Jan. 25, 2025, in Dade City, Fla.

What to do

If you go …

For more information see kumquatfestival.org

Kumquat Growers

31647 Gude Road, Dade City, Fla.

352-588-0544, kumquatgrowers.com

Open to the public November-March, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Where to stay

The Hacienda

5621 Main St., New Port Richey, Fla.

888-845-5621, haciendahotelnpr.com

For lodging with character and history, this Spanish-style hotel built in 1927 is only 38 miles from Dade City. From $149.

Recipe for Kumquat Refrigerator Pie

1 can sweetened condensed milk

8 oz. container Cool Whip whipped topping

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 cup puréed kumquats (see below)

9-inch baked pie crust

Kumquat refrigerator pie

Beat sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping. Add lemon juice and beat until thickened. Add puréed kumquats, pour in pie shell and chill in refrigerator for several hours.

Kumquat purée preparation

Wash fruit, cut in half, and remove seeds. Place in blender or food chopper. (A blender makes a finer purée.) Do not cook. Use purée in recipes as called for or freeze. Frozen kumquat purée can be stored for six months or more. When you use frozen purée, defrost and drain excess liquid before using.

Recipe courtesy of Kumquat Festival

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.