If you go to the Kumquat Festival

If you go …
What to do
The Kumquat Festival is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2024, and Jan. 25, 2025, in Dade City, Fla.
For more information see kumquatfestival.org
Kumquat Growers
31647 Gude Road, Dade City, Fla.
352-588-0544, kumquatgrowers.com
Open to the public November-March, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Where to stay
The Hacienda
5621 Main St., New Port Richey, Fla.
888-845-5621, haciendahotelnpr.com
For lodging with character and history, this Spanish-style hotel built in 1927 is only 38 miles from Dade City. From $149.
Recipe for Kumquat Refrigerator Pie
1 can sweetened condensed milk
8 oz. container Cool Whip whipped topping
1/2 cup lemon juice
Advertisement
1 cup puréed kumquats (see below)
9-inch baked pie crust
Kumquat refrigerator pie
Beat sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping. Add lemon juice and beat until thickened. Add puréed kumquats, pour in pie shell and chill in refrigerator for several hours.
Kumquat purée preparation
Wash fruit, cut in half, and remove seeds. Place in blender or food chopper. (A blender makes a finer purée.) Do not cook. Use purée in recipes as called for or freeze. Frozen kumquat purée can be stored for six months or more. When you use frozen purée, defrost and drain excess liquid before using.
Recipe courtesy of Kumquat Festival
Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.