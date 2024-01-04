Lesléa Newman on Paris, Cher, dark chocolate, and the legacy of Matthew Shepard

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? I would click my heels and instantly find myself in Paris. I have tried going several times and each trip was waylaid: first by a traveling companion’s broken leg, and then by the COVID shutdown. I have heard that Paris is more spectacular than one can possibly imagine. My dream is to stand in the street while I admire the city’s beauty and weep.

Award-winning author Lesléa Newman, whose 1989 book “Heather Has Two Mommies” was banned in numerous schools and libraries across the country when it was released, was looking forward to talking about her controversial book at the University of Wyoming on Oct. 12, 1998. It was part of what was then called Gay Awareness Week and the school’s LGBTQ organization — which included a 21-year-old student named Matthew Shepard — invited her to speak. But on Oct. 6, just six days before her speech, Shepard was brutally attacked because he was gay and tied to a fence in a field outside of Laramie, Wyo. He died six days later, the morning of her speech. “I didn’t learn that he had died until I landed in Wyoming,” Newman, 68, said, in a recent phone interview. “When I gave my talk, all of the kids from the [LGBTQ] committee sat in the front row and they left an empty seat [for Shepard].” The Brooklyn, N.Y., native said she made a vow then “to tell his story, to keep his name alive . . . because his voice was silenced.” In 2012, Newman released “October Mourning: A Song for Matthew Shepard,” a poetic exploration of the impact of his murder. And in September, nearly 25 years after Shepard’s murder, Newman’s book “Always Matt: A Tribute to Matthew Shepard” — which focuses on his life and his legacy in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, as well as the formation of the Matthew Shepard Foundation — was released. “He was not just a headline or a cause; he was a person — a person who was loved, a person who had his own dreams and desires,” Newman said. “He was a kid, really . . . a 21-year-old living his life. So I wanted to focus on his childhood and his teen years.” The prolific author — “Always Matt” is her 84th book — said her goal in writing it was to “hopefully inspire readers to take action in whatever way they are compelled to . . . to make the world a better place. Matt wanted to work in international social justice and he can’t do that. But, ironically, he is doing it because he has inspired so many people.” We caught up with Newman, who lives in Western Massachusetts with Mary Vazquez, her spouse of 35 years, and their 11-year-old calico cat, Mitzi, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I went right to the beach. Hot sand under my feet, salt air wafting up my nose, ocean waves roaring in my ear . . . this is my happy place.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? Definitely a travel agent. They know what they’re doing.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? An unplugged vacation is my idea of heaven. I do pay for it on the other side, but it’s totally worth it. Live like it’s 1969.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? Since I have been a full-time, self-employed writer since 1984, I have never really had “vacation time.” My time is basically my own. Though I will say my boss — a.k.a. “moi” — can be very strict. I often write while on vacation. Since I still use a notebook and pen, my work is very portable. And my work doesn’t feel like “work” — I love what I do.

What has been your worst vacation experience? I was flying home from Anchorage, Alaska, where I had been the keynote speaker for what was then called “Gay Awareness Week,” which I combined with a few days of sightseeing. I had to be at the airport at 3 a.m., which means I left my hotel at 2 a.m. When I got to the airport, I found out the flight was delayed. And delayed. And delayed. Finally, the customer service clerk told me my best bet was to come back the next day and start over. I found a hotel close to the airport that let me check in — it was now about 7 a.m. — and hopped into bed. A little while later, a note was slipped under my door, which said that the fire alarms were going to be tested every hour on the hour until mid-afternoon. Each time I managed to drift off to sleep, the fire alarm rang, scaring me half to death.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? All of the above. The beach is for relaxation, museums and theater and historical sites are for learning, and every day, whether on vacation or not, is always an adventure.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? Whichever one I’m working on.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Cher, whom I once met at a book signing — hers, not mine. She was every bit as charming as one might expect. I’d love to spend some time with her. I bet she’d be a lot of fun.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? A room of her own.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? When I travel for work, my beloved will sometimes sneak a little dark chocolate into my suitcase. Always my go-to snack.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? I was in Denver on a working vacation, attending the Matthew Shepard Bear to Make a Difference Gala, where I received a very special “souvenir” ― The Matthew Shepard Foundation Making a Difference Award. The award itself is very beautiful. Called “The Bell of Peace,” it is an actual bronze bell, designed by artist Chris Navarro at the request of the Matthew Shepard Foundation. It has a graceful porcelain white dove adorning the top of it. I am very honored to have received this very special “souvenir” and luckily managed to get it home all in one piece.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I’m an old-fashioned girl and rely on friends and/or a travel agent to do my research for me.

What has travel taught you? To keep my mind and heart open, be in the moment, and say yes — as long as it feels safe — to whatever opportunity arises.

What is your best travel tip? Get enough sleep. See answer to “worst vacation experience” question.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.