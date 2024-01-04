Snowmobile adventures in New England, a new Finnish hotel, and a versatile bag for on the go

Calling all winter outdoor enthusiasts! Get ready to hit the snowmobile trails in New Hampshire and Maine with Polaris Adventures, a company that links to local outfitters who provide memorable tours for all skill levels. Whether you want to book a guided trip or get out on your own, you’ll find it easy to discover locations and book reservations online. Every outfitter offers new Polaris snowmobiles, outfitted with color touchscreen 7S display and custom GPS technology, and also provide helmets and goggles. Riders are advised to wear appropriate clothing and to bring a backpack for water and snacks.

Several New England area tours are featured, including Snowmobiler’s Paradise at Bear Rock Adventures, in Pittsburg, N.H. Ride through 3,071 acres, increasing in elevation as you visit the five lakes in this region. Ice fishing is permitted from January through March at First Connecticut Lake, so pack fishing gear if interested. Rates from $160. Also in the Granite State, sled across 500-plus miles of connected trails within the Jericho Mountains — with views of Mount Washington, Mount Adams, Mount Jefferson, and more — with Northeast Snowmobile & ATV Rental in Gorham. Rates from $130. In Maine, take the Ghost Trains Snowmobile Tour at Shin Pond Village, a 100-acre family-owned recreational resort. The 120-mile round-trip tour begins at Libby Camps, a 140-year-old camp and outpost, to stock up on fuel and food. The groomed trails lead past “Ghost Trains,” abandoned steam locomotives seen in the woods between Eagle and Chamberlain lakes. Rates from $285. Polaris Adventures also offer premium off-road, on-road, snow, and water experiences at destinations nationwide. https://adventures.polaris.com/snowmobile-rentals

Indulge in refined Nordic hospitality at The Hotel Maria, a new luxury hotel in the heart of Helsinki. The Hotel Maria

NEW HOTEL SPOTLIGHTS FINNISH CHARM

Forget rustic huts and wood-heated cabins. On your next trip to Finland, indulge in refined Nordic hospitality at The Hotel Maria, a new luxury hotel in the heart of Helsinki that aims to be a homebase for all your Nordic adventures. The hotel is a collection of four architecturally and historically prominent buildings dating back to 1885. This urban sanctuary’s 117 spacious rooms and 38 suites meld contemporary elegance with echoes of its storied past in the city’s historic Kruununhaka district. Guest rooms provide double the space of typical Finnish hotels, with an average size exceeding 460 square feet, and features that include large “American-style” beds, state-of-the-art technology, and spa-like marble bathrooms, most with extra-large soaking tubs and electric fireplaces. Nineteen suites are also equipped with their own private traditional Finnish saunas or steam rooms.

The on-site Maria Spa boasts a coed Finnish sauna, steam room, cold and warm water plunge pools, Jacuzzi, and greenery-filled fully enclosed atrium sanctuary. Wellness options will expand in June with the opening of The Wellness Club, a fitness space with best-in-class equipment and unique training programs. Lilja, the hotel’s signature restaurant, is helmed by head chef Ville Rainio whose culinary experiences include work at acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe. Seasonal menus, inspired by French fine dining, showcase the finest products in Finland and regions nearby, from local wild-caught fish to reindeer sourced in Lapland. More casual dining is found at the brasserie-style Garden Terrace where guests can savor afternoon tea or dishes from an all-day menu inspired by classic international and Nordic cuisine. At Bar Maria, enjoy the live music of a grand piano while sipping champagne — with some caviar, of course — and decadent drinks prepared by a specialist mixologist. (Nordic Noir cocktail with Kyro Rye Malt and spiced red wine, anyone?) Rates from $496. www.hotelmaria.fi

The Milmo 1813 is a stylish and functional hold-everything bag that’s perfect carry-on travel accessory. Milmo

VERSATILE ON-THE-GO BAG

If you want a stylish and functional hold-everything bag then make sure to check out the Milmo 1813. Promoted as a “city bag” that accommodates your laptop as well as groceries, we’ve discovered it’s also the perfect carry-on travel bag. Eighteen inches long, 13 inches wide, and 10 inches deep, the spacious interior’s removable and waterproof main compartment liner will separate your laptop and other electronics from your water bottle, snacks, lotions, and other essentials you want on hand during a flight. Once you get to your destination, the bag can serve multiple purposes, carrying your beach towels or picnic blanket for outside adventures, as well as your wallet, phone, keys, and purchases on shopping expeditions.

Rope handles — covered in vegan leather — attach along the bottom of the bag for enhanced durability and even weight distribution. A large water-resistant inner pocket protects sensitive items, and a zippered outside pocket provides access to smaller things. Open-ended zippered top keeps your possessions secure. The washable bag is available in four colors: black, gray, green, and yellow. $140 includes free international shipping from Canada. https://lemilmo.com

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.