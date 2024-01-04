After a parental rights bill was defeated, lawmakers look for a new way to pass the same concepts

But similar proposals are on the table, just packaged differently. Republican lawmakers are trying a new strategy to pass several key components of last year’s sprawling bill by breaking it into separate proposals.

The vote to “indefinitely postpone” the so-called “parental bill of rights” legislation stopped lawmakers from bringing back the exact same bill this year.

CONCORD, N.H. – Last year, the New Hampshire House rejected a bill that would have required schools to disclose information about a child’s gender identity to their parents upon request.

“It’s clear that Republicans are still interested in the issues that were brought forth in the parental rights bill last year,” said Anna Brown, executive director of Citizens Count, a nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks the New Hampshire legislature.

She said there are many bills addressing similar concepts: from requiring parental consent for a change of pronouns and prohibiting school policies that would block teachers from sharing that information, to requiring curriculum and lesson plans to be posted.

Brown said this strategy has been successful in the past on less polarizing topics: when a large housing bill failed, the next year lawmakers were able to put forward several smaller proposals, allowing those that were popular enough to become law.

While the housing measures had bypartisan support, parental rights issues have fallen along party lines.

On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 341, which would require any school employee to respond “completely and honestly” to written requests from parents within 10 days, eliciting hours of testimony.

Many of the concerns about Senate Bill 341 echoed those voiced over the parental bill of rights: that it would infringe on students’ privacy and could forcibly out LGBTQ students to their parents, potentially placing them in a dangerous situation.

It was opposed by some of the state’s teachers unions, New Hampshire School Boards Association, young people who identify as LGBTQ, and LGBTQ advocates. Proponents have said schools should be honest and more transparent with parents.

Megan Tuttle, the president of the teacher union NEA of New Hampshire, said there’s already a process for parents who are dissatisfied with a teacher’s response to a question to escalate the question to the principal or superintendent.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Senator Tim Lang, a Sanbornton Republican, said there’s no recourse for parents whose questions have been “brushed off” by a school, an oversight he is trying to correct with the bill.

“We’re asking for honesty so parents can have faith and trust in the school system,” he said.

Abigail Kincaid, a recent graduate of Bedford High School, opposed the bill. Kincaid said it was scary and vulnerable to come out when she realized she like girls as a freshman in high school. She said the bill would force students like her out to their parents before they are ready.

“We’re going to further alienate LGBTQ students with this bill, and LGBTQ students are already so alienated in schools,” she said.

“It is so hard to be different in high school and middle school and elementary school it is so hard to come to terms that the world may not always accept you and love you, so why would we make that worse for students in schools?” she said.

