Alleged drunk driver arrested after crashing into two homes in Hopkinton

A 52-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after he allegedly crashed his van into two homes in Hopkinton Thursday afternoon, police and fire said.

Stephen Murphy of Hopkinton is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, his second offense, driving to endanger, and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, Hopkinton police and fire said in a statement.

Police and fire responded to 911 calls reporting that a white van struck two homes at 75 and 77 Grove St., and then fled the area at 2:51 p.m., the statement said. Officers stopped Murphy as he was driving nearby and took him into custody.