Bail revoked for Boston man charged with rape of woman, assault and battery on police New Year’s Day

The woman approached the trooper near Ashburton Place in downtown Boston around 2:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day and “told him that she had just been raped inside an apartment on Bowdoin Street,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Boston man is facing rape and sexual assault charges after he allegedly attacked a woman in a Beacon Hill apartment and then battled with a Massachusetts state trooper and an off-duty Boston police officer who had come to woman’s aid, officials said.

As she was speaking with the trooper, a man exited the Bowdoin Street building and started walking in their direction. “The woman saw the man ... and said, “‘yeah, it was him,’” according to prosecutors.

The man, later identified as 45-year-old Milthon Correa-Refigio, became belligerent when the trooper approached him, prosecutors wrote. An off-duty Boston police officer started to assist the trooper, but Correa-Refigio “violently resisted arrest” and remained combative at the Area A-1 station where he was being booked, prosecutors said.

“He screamed at officers, attempted to bite them, and spit at them,” prosecutors said.

Several police officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle, according to the statement.

“This is yet another example of how quickly a situation can escalate and how unpredictable each minute of a police officer’s life can be,” Hayden said in the statement. “I’m thankful that neither the victim or the officers sustained serious injuries, but clearly an incident like this has repercussions above and beyond any physical injuries for sexual assault victims.”

Correa-Regifo was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday where not guilty pleas were entered to seven charges, including two counts of indecent assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. Bail was set at $5,000 cash.

However, Judge James W. Coffey also revoked his bail on a pending case in Dorchester Municipal Court and ordered Correa-Regifo jailed while the criminal cases are prosecuted, according to records and prosecutors.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.