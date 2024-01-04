Woman hit by MBTA bus in Chelsea, officials say

The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 a.m. as the bus was turning slowly onto Cross Street from Broadway, according to Richard Sullivan, superintendent of the MBTA Transit Police.

An MBTA bus struck a 71-year-old woman crossing the street in Chelsea on Thursday, knocking her to the ground, but she is expected to recover from her injuries, officials said.

She was knocked to the ground but at no time was under the bus, Sullivan said. The bus driver immediately stopped.

The woman was conscious and alert but reported pain in her neck, back, and legs. She was taken by EMS to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Sullivan said.

The driver has been removed from service while police investigate, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesperson.

Sullivan said Transit Police “sincerely wish the woman a speedy recovery.”





