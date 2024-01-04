Firefighters rescue injured deer trapped on ice at lake in Alton, N.H.

“She was just exhausted,” said Dan Conger, captain of Barnstead Fire-Rescue, who first responded to the scene. “She started to walk, staggering and headed towards the woods.”

Alton Fire and Rescue guided the “struggling” animal to the shore of Halfmoon Lake.

Firefighters in Alton, N.H., rescued an injured deer Thursday morning on a nearby lake, that was trapped on the ice a hundred yards from shore, officials said.

Conger said the deer, who he considered a doe because it did not have antlers, has a “50/50 chance of surviving” after the hour-long rescue effort. The wounds on the animal’s rear end looked like flesh wounds and “she will probably be all right,” Conger said.

Advertisement

Barnstead Fire-Rescue found the deer — over a hundred yards from the shore —at 10:22 a.m. after receiving two calls from nearby residents, Conger said. He said the deer was laying on the ice and it was “very possible that something chased her out” like a coyote.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Barnstead crew alerted Alton Fire and Rescueat 10:41 a.m. that the deer was stuck on the Alton side of the lake.

Just before 11 a.m., two Alton rescuers operated an airboat, an aluminum flat bottom boat with a motor on the back and rudders to steer, to break the ice and allow the deer to swim back to shore, said Greg Trombi, captain of Alton Fire and Rescue.

Despite the broken ice, he said the deer still struggled to swim by itself, so the crew slung an animal rescue polearound its neck and shoulders.

The crews avoided putting themselves in a situation where they could be injured because animals “tend to panic,” Trombi said. Instead, they give the deer an “opportunity” to save itself.

Once on the beach, the deer headed towards the woods to “recuperate,” Trombi said.

Advertisement

Trombi said deer rescues happen only about once a year, but enough that people know to call the fire department.

The rescues are important for “civilian safety” because in the past, civilians have gone out by themselves on “the already thin ice” to help animals, he said.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.