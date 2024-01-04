Fall River woman sentenced to 10 to 12-years in state prison for fatal road rage attack

Jacqueline Mendes, 36, was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of Jennifery Landry, 41, of Brockton, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Fall River woman charged in a road rage attack in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to 10 to 12 years in state prison after being found guilty of manslaughter during a trial last month in Brockton Superior Court, according to prosecutors.

A Plymouth County jury deliberated for two days before finding her guilty. Prosecutors requested that she be sentenced to 13 to 17 years, the statement said.

She was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Superior Court, court records show.

On June 28, 2019, Brockton police received multiple 911 calls around 3:45 p.m. reporting a stabbing at the intersection of 276 Belmont St. and Grafton Street, the statement said.

Officers arrived to find Landry bleeding profusely and suffering from a stab wound to the right side of her neck. She was first taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and then flown to Boston Medical Center for treatment. She was pronounced dead the next day, the statement said.

Mendes went to the Brockton Police Department about 15-minutes after the attack and told police that she was in an altercation with a motorist in the Belmont Street area, and that there “may have been a stabbing involved,” the statement said.

Investigators determined that Mendes and Landry got into a traffic confrontation and that Mendes stabbed Landry with a knife, the statement said. She then got back into her vehicle and fled the scene.

