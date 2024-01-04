Flat Top Johnny’s, a neighborhood favorite, reopens in Cambridge

“We’ve missed you!” the company wrote on social media this week, announcing its reopening in a “fresh space” at 238 Main St. “We’ve worked hard to get back and we think you’ll love the new space.”

Flat Top Johnny’s, the “hip, sprawling pool hall with a retro vibe” that for decades appealed to those looking to kick back and enjoy billiards with friends, will reopen its doors in a new location beginning Friday, Jan. 5.

CAMBRIDGE — After nearly three years without the clacking sound of pool balls, the dings of its pinball machines, and its pub-style food and cold beers on tap, a longtime staple of Kendall Square is making its triumphant return to the area.

The original Flat Top Johnny’s closed down three years ago, due to challenges brought on by the pandemic. Fans of the spot, which serves up burgers, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and cocktails, have been waiting patiently for its possible return ever since.

John “Johnny” Adams, 61, the company’s owner and namesake, first opened the Cambridge staple 27 years ago. The original establishment was located at 1 Kendall Square, and remained there until its closure in August 2020.

Adams said he’s excited to be back in the area, a place that he’s called home for decades. Flat Top Johnny’s new post sits only a few blocks down the street from its original location.

“It’s an absolutely gorgeous new space,” Adams said.

Adams grew up in the restaurant industry, and began his career working as a dishwasher at a Chinese food restaurant in Malden when he was 14. He went on to attend Suffolk University and worked other restaurant jobs throughout college. Later, he worked at Cambridge Brewing Company, where he and a coworker eventually came up with the idea to open their own place.

Inspiration for the restaurant’s name came from a nickname given to Adams by a friend, due to the hairstyle he sported at the time. In 2012, Adams and his business partner amicably split, he said, and Adams has run the business ever since.

Friday’s reopening isn’t the first time Adams has prepared for a comeback. Prior to the pandemic, Flat Top Johnny’s was temporarily closed in 2015, after a ventilation system fire in the Kendall Square building where it was located caused extensive damage to the property. Four other businesses in the building were also damaged.

Although Adams said the fire was frightening, he had an “amazing team of staff who alerted the fire department quickly.”

“There was no question that we would rebuild,” Adams said. “There was no question at all.”

After only a nine-month break, Johnny’s was back up and running.

Adams has been a fixture not only to customers who have come in for a game of pool and a drink over the years, but also to the employees who stayed loyal to the business during both of its closures.

That includes Kevin Conway, who started going to Flat Top Johnny’s as a customer long before he landed a job there as a bartender. (Conway jokingly asked for the job one night, and Adams took him up on the offer. The rest is history.)

While Conway has been working at Little Donkey in Cambridge for the past six years, he always hoped that he would one day return to Johnny’s in some capacity. When Adams called him up two years ago to propose the idea of bringing back the company, Conway eagerly accepted the offer.

“I feel so incredibly supported,” said Conway. “I can’t say enough great things about John.”

Flat Top Johnny's new location is at 238 Main St. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Conway said the 2020 closure was extremely difficult for him. But he’s eager to begin again, and welcome back some familiar faces thanks to Adams’s devotion to their team.

“The overwhelming majority of our new front of house staff are returning hires, and if that doesn’t speak volumes about the kind of guy John is, I don’t know what does,” Conway said.

Conway said the reopening stages picked up during the past year, with Adams and Conway developing a concept menu while the building underwent heavy construction in June.

“Johnny’s 3.0,” as Adams calls it, will host 10 pool tables, 10 pinball machines, and feature “standard pub fare.” In addition to the games and food, Johnny’s will have 20 craft beers, either on tap or in cans and bottles.

Adams’ favorite item on the menu is the “Lilith Burger,” named after one of his daughters. He also says the Cambridge Brewing Company amber ale, which has been served at Johnny’s since 1993, is a must-order.

Adams said one of his main hopes for the new establishment after so many challenges is to continue — and increase — the amount of collaboration he has with charity organizations, including Bikes Not Bombs and Best Buddies.

He also hopes the new location will live up to the “same vibe” of its previous location, with casual background music and a place for everyone to come together and have a good time.

In its first two weeks, Johnny’s will be open Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Dedicated customers were thrilled this week when they learned about the restaurant’s return, with many expressing their excitement on social media.

For Sylvainson Gelin, the reopening is a homecoming of sorts.

Gelin, a Cambridge native, made it a ritual to meet with friends at Johnny’s weekly over the years. Now, he’s eager to begin that tradition again.

“I’m all about the pool culture, and I’m most excited to play on Johnny’s tables again,” Gelin said.

Flat Top Johnny's, a pool hall, bar, and restaurant is reopening this Friday after it closed during the pandemic. Its new location is at 238 Main St. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.