Haverhill 9-year-old struck after getting off bus, seriously injured

The child was flown to a Boston-area hospital for treatment

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2024, 9 minutes ago

A 9-year-old in Haverhill was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck after getting off a bus Thursday evening, according to local police.

The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The child’s condition was not immediately known Thursday night.

The child had just gotten off of a bus at Main Street and 13th Ave. when they were struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma at about 5:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene. The parents of the nine-year-old have been notified, police said.

The scene was still active as of 7:15 p.m.,

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Officer Jason Pearl (978) 373-1212 extension 1532.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

