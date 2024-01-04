Haverhill 9-year-old struck after getting off bus, seriously injured

A 9-year-old in Haverhill was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck after getting off a bus Thursday evening, according to local police.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The child’s condition was not immediately known Thursday night.
The child had just gotten off of a bus at Main Street and 13th Ave. when they were struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma at about 5:30 p.m., police said.
The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene. The parents of the nine-year-old have been notified, police said.
The scene was still active as of 7:15 p.m.,
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Officer Jason Pearl (978) 373-1212 extension 1532.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
