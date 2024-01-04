Join the Globe for an in-depth look at the N.H. Primary

New Hampshire’s presidential primary is top of mind. Every election year, it draws reporters from around the country. Historically, the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary has served as a litmus test for the rest of a candidate’s campaign.

And things are especially interesting this year, given the fact that the Democratic National Committee decided to change up the calendar, putting New Hampshire after South Carolina. New Hampshire Democrats have decried those efforts and are going first anyway, resulting in a scenario where President Joe Biden’s name will not appear on the ballot.

A write-in campaign is working to avoid the potentially embarrassing possibility that the incumbent running for re-election could lose to a long-shot candidate in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, the Republican primary has continued full steam ahead. We’re keeping track of the busy calendar of campaign events.