Join the Globe for an in-depth look at the N.H. Primary

New Hampshire’s presidential primary is top of mind. Every election year, it draws reporters from around the country. Historically, the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary has served as a litmus test for the rest of a candidate’s campaign.
And things are especially interesting this year, given the fact that the Democratic National Committee decided to change up the calendar, putting New Hampshire after South Carolina. New Hampshire Democrats have decried those efforts and are going first anyway, resulting in a scenario where President Joe Biden’s name will not appear on the ballot.
A write-in campaign is working to avoid the potentially embarrassing possibility that the incumbent running for re-election could lose to a long-shot candidate in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, the Republican primary has continued full steam ahead. We’re keeping track of the busy calendar of campaign events.
Advertisement
Once the primary ends, national reporters move on to the next big political event. But our New Hampshire team has been on the ground all along, and Steven Porter and I remain focused on localizing this national moment and explaining what it all means for the people who live here — because we do, too.
We’re hoping you can join us for a party focused on the New Hampshire primary featuring the state’s movers and (cocktail) shakers — along with veteran Globe political reporters and the Globe New Hampshire team.
Political reporter James Pindell, who has covered New Hampshire politics for more than two decades, will lead intimate conversations between Globe journalists who will put the race into context and share behind-the-scenes stories, with special appearances from top campaign officials and an exclusive opportunity for attendees to meet and greet them all.
Refreshments will be provided. The event will take place on Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Factory on Willow in Manchester. RSVP at globe.com/nhprimary.
Advertisement
Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.