Karen Read’s lawyers want judge to unseal Norfolk district attorney’s letters to federal authorities on the murder case

In a filing submitted Tuesday in Norfolk Superior Court, attorneys for Read, 43, of Mansfield, said District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office on Dec. 4 provided defense counsel with a notice of discovery, or evidence the government must provide to a defendant pretrial, along with six letters that were exchanged between Morrissey’s office and federal authorities between May and November of last year.

Lawyers for Karen Read , charged with second-degree murder for allegedly backing her SUV into her Boston cop boyfriend and leaving him for dead during a blizzard in Canton in 2022, are asking a judge to unseal letters exchanged between the Norfolk district attorney’s office and federal prosecutors, who are separately reviewing the law enforcement probe of the Read case.

Advertisement

Then, Read’s attorney’s wrote, Morrissey’s office filed a motion for a seeking to have the letters sealed, a move the defense opposes.

“Since the Letters are in the public interest, and since the Commonwealth has not met its burden in establishing that an exemption [to disclosure rules] applies, the Letters - like every other non-impounded document in this case - should be available for public review and scrutiny,” the defense wrote.

A pretrial hearing in the closely watched case is scheduled for Friday.

“The Commonwealth is comfortable that those matters can be adequately addressed at the hearing in Norfolk Superior Court on Friday,” said David Traub, a spokesperson for Morrissey’s office, in a brief statement Thursday when asked for comment on the defense filing.

According to the document, the letters contained communications between Morrissey’s office, the US attorney’s office for the district of Massachusetts, and the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

Read’s lawyers said three of the letters were from Norfolk First Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland and amounted to “fishing for federal grand jury materials under the guise of fulfilling” discovery obligations that state prosecutors have to Read.

Advertisement

Two other letters, the defense wrote, were exchanged between Morrissey and the DOJ’s professional responsibility office in May and June, and a third letter was sent by Morrissey in November to Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI field office in Boston.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Prosecutors said she ran over her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, outside a Canton home early on Jan. 29, 2022 after a night of drinking. The state medical examiner’s office determined that O’Keefe, 46, died from multiple head injuries and hypothermia.

Lawyers for Read have alleged she is the victim of a coordinated effort by law enforcement officials to protect O’Keefe’s true killers.

They maintain that O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer, Brian Albert, and that Albert’s dog, a German shepherd, injured O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Prosecutors have dismissed the claims as baseless.

The case has drawn widespread public interest, fueled in large part by the coverage of Aidan Kearney, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who’s championed Read’s claims of innocence. Kearney has been charged with intimidating prosecution witnesses in the case and has pleaded not guilty. He’s also facing charges in a separate case alleging domestic assault.

Aidan Kearney, also known as Turtleboy. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Morrissey, in an interview last month, told the Globe he was mystified as to why federal prosecutors and the Boston office of the FBI had taken the “extraordinary step” of conducting an inquiry into the Read prosecution.

Advertisement

“They don’t have any jurisdiction over a state murder trial, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said. “I’m not worried because I have the utmost confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”

Morrissey said he dates the federal involvement in the case to April, when Rachael Rollins was US attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins resigned May 19 amid a pair of ethics probes that found she misused the power of her office.

Since the spring, Morrissey said, he has offered to meet with representatives from Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office and FBI agents to address any concerns they might have about the Read case, but they have not done so.

“There have been communications by a variety of people, including myself to both the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office, to encourage them to come and speak with us.” Morrissey said. “They have not taken us up on the offer.”

A spokesperson for the US attorney’s office at the time declined to comment on Morrissey’s remarks, saying that federal prosecutors “do not confirm or deny investigations.” The FBI also declined to comment.

Morrissey said his office has not received formal notice from federal authorities about the investigation but has provided Read’s lawyers with all communications with federal officials about the case.

Advertisement

In their filing Tuesday, Read’s lawyers said the discovery notice from Morrissey’s office filed last month “apparently quotes” portions of correspondence between Beland and Levy:

“Footnote 1 of the Commonwealth’s public Notice of Discovery states: ‘On Nov. 3, 2023 United States Attorney Joshua Levy spoke with First Assistant Lynn Beland and essentially reiterated his position as stated in the June 12, 2023, response that he ‘understands [that the Norfolk District Attorney’s] office has important discovery obligations’ and ‘will be back in touch with [First Assistant Lynn Beland] as circumstances dictate.’”

Read is currently free on bail. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.