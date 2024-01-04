Mass. Lottery’s new $50 ‘Lifetime Millions’ scratch tickets to launch in February

The “Lifetime Millions” scratch ticket will offer a top prize of $1 million a year for life, officials said Thursday.

The Massachusetts State Lottery will launch a new $50 scratch ticket in February that could keep winners on easy street for the rest of their lives.

The "Lifetime Millions" scratch ticket will offer a chance to pocket up to $1 million each year for the rest of the lucky winner's life.

“To differentiate this ticket from our first $50 ticket that featured grand prizes of $25 million, Lifetime Millions will give players the chance to win a million dollars a year for the rest of their lives,” Mark William Bracken, the lottery’s executive director, said in a statement. “The prize is guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years, but has the potential to be paid out for many, many more.”

An image of the scratch ticket provided by the lottery shows that each winning ticket will total $100 or more. The tickets have an 82 percent payout rate.

The lottery has already announced its first $1 million prize this year, which was won Monday in the New Year’s Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle. The winning ticket was sold at the American Legion Morrisette Post 294 on Liberty Street in Quincy.

