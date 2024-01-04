‘It is maddening’: Grief, anxiety over rising violence among young people in Lynn

The boy in the picture, Isaiah Acevedo, had grown into a 16-year-old who attended Lynn Classical High School. He was always happy, with a big smile on his face, Santiago said.

LYNN — Kisha Santiago cradled a poster board showing a collage of photographs of grinning, laughing children. Her voice wavered as she paused over one of the faces: her nephew as a little boy, hugging another child.

But Acevedo’s life, and that of Kyle Mel, 19, were cut short on Dec. 27 by gunfire, the latest victims in an alarming increase in violence in recent months that has sown grief and raised anxiety just as Lynn is experiencing some measure of renewal. The killings have brought calls for a more urgent response to quell the mayhem that community leaders worry will ensnare more young people.

“There is a heightened level of fear,” said the Rev. Bernadette Hickman-Maynard, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Lynn. “These incidents are devastating, they’re tragic. It’s sad, and it is maddening that this continues.”

The spate of violence includes a stabbing in May at Lynn Classical High; two separate shootings in September that left three dead and five others injured; and gunfire near Lynn Vocational Technical High School that prompted a lockdown in the neighborhood. Last week, just a day before Acevedo and Mel were killed, three teens were shot and injured near a pizza shop in downtown.

While officials haven’t publicly connected the recent killings to gang activity, they warned residents about an “uptick in brazen acts of violence” by known gang members, Lynn officials said in a statement Tuesday. The Police Department’s gang unit is working with State Police and federal law enforcement “to prioritize investigations, patrols, and suppression of gang-related activity,” the statement said.

Mayor Jared Nicholson and other leaders said that addressing the violence is critical, and the city has bolstered after-school and jobs programs and mental health services, as well as its police presence at Lynn Classical. The city is also seeking volunteers to mentor young people.

“We feel really strongly that this violence is not acceptable,” Nicholson said in an interview. “And we’re working hard to come together as a community to build on the resources we have for our young people to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to put a stop to the violence.”

The recent uptick, officials say, appears to be linked to the easy availability of guns and drugs, the lingering mental health impact of the pandemic on young people, and a disconnect between available services and the youths they are meant to help.

“We’re losing precious time. The longer that these kids are struggling . . . the worse it’s going to get,” said Dalene Basden, the director of family and community engagement with the human services provider Justice Resource Institute.

Investigators have released few details of the circumstances surrounding the fatal shootings.

Acevedo and Mel, who was identified by the Essex district attorney’s office, were shot at night in a commercial area off Western Avenue, officials have said. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, said Sharyn Lubas, a spokesperson for Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Mel’s father, Saveth Kul, told NBC10 Boston that the teenager had been a good son who attended school every day. “Every day he comes back home, listens to his mom and dad. He never hurt nobody else, you know,” Kul told the station.

The deadly shooting followed a period in Lynn marked by violence, much of it involving young people. On May 24, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed a fellow student at Lynn Classical, and has been charged with assault to murder, officials said.

On Sept. 2, a drive-by shooting outside a party on Essex Street killed Jandriel Heredia, 21, and Abraham Diaz, 25, authorities have said. Five others were wounded in the attack.

In a separate shooting later that day, a man was killed on Lincoln Street. Investigators said the day’s shootings were unrelated.

On Sept. 13, Lynn police issued a shelter-in-place order for many residents after gunfire erupted late that morning on Commercial Street, across from Lynn Vocational Technical High, which was also locked down, according to WBZ-TV. No injuries were reported in the shootings.

And on Dec. 26, the day before Mel and Acevedo were killed, three teenagers were wounded in a shooting near a Pizza Hut on State Street, just a few minutes’ walk from City Hall.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy said last week’s shootings were targeted attacks.

The surge in violence is occurring as new businesses, restaurants, art galleries, and stores; fresh investment in new housing; and a population boomlet — more than 100,000, up from 90,000 a decade ago — have helped breathe new life into Lynn.

The recent violence threatens to undermine what community members have accomplished.

“We feel like Lynn is really up and coming, you know? But things like this hold you back,” John Londono, 35, owner of Valsos Table & Bar on Central Avenue, said after working in his kitchen Wednesday evening.

Londono, who also has a restaurant in Revere, opened the Lynn location about four months ago. But he said business has been affected by concerns the area is not safe.

“The past couple months, a lot of violence, shootings, a lot of gang activity, drug activity, and we feel like it’s affecting business,” Londono said. “I hear from other businesses nearby that their friends are scared to come to Lynn — like my friends are.”

Advocates and community members said they believe city leaders are taking the violence seriously. But they worry that officials are not moving quickly enough, said Hickman-Maynard, who also serves as deputy director of the Essex County Community Organization, a faith-based group that works for racial and social justice.

“We need to get together and talk with an eye toward how we’re going to invest our resources, our money, toward supporting our community, and stopping the violence,” she said.

On Wednesday evening, at a vigil for peace that drew hundreds of people to City Hall, Nicholson told the crowd the community needs to come together to end the violence.

“What we need in this city is peace . . . for everybody,” he said.

Several members of Acevedo’s family spoke out at the vigil and demanded that police focus on solving the shootings.

Santiago said the people who committed the crimes are “tearing families apart.”

Angela Skinner, an algebra and geometry teacher at Lynn Classical, taught Mel and Acevedo in past years. She felt shock at their deaths and is motivated to help end the violence. “I want to be part of the solution,” she said.

After the vigil ended, several people arranged candles around the base of a flagpole, while a few mourners lingered to watch — among them, Ziarie Lianis, 16, who said she knew Acevedo and Mel.

“They were cool people, actually, when you got to know them,” she said. “They would help people no matter what.”





