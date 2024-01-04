Man who allegedly placed fake bomb on Harvard campus to plead guilty

His public defender, Jane F. Peachy, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment but in a Thursday court filing said the “parties have negotiated a slightly different plea agreement” than had previously been submitted to the court.

William Giordani, 55, of Nashua, N.H., is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in US District Court in Boston to charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats, according to legal filings.

A New Hampshire man is slated to plead guilty next week to federal charges related to a bizarre scheme in which he claimed he was duped into planting a fake bomb at Harvard University last spring as part of a plot to extort bitcoin payment from the Ivy League school, legal filings show.

“Mr. Giordani has informed counsel that he wishes to accept this new plea agreement and change his plea to guilty pursuant to the agreement at the earliest practicable date,” Peachy wrote.

On April 13, Harvard police received seven calls from a man who used a mechanical device to disguise his voice while warning that three bombs had been placed on campus and students would be killed if administrators did not meet his demands, according to an affidavit filed by a Harvard officer assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The caller demanded payment in bitcoin within 96 minutes, according to the affidavit, which did not specify how much money was requested.

The caller told police where to find one of the devices, which was detonated by police and turned out to be a tool bag with a metal safe inside containing fireworks and loose wiring, according to the affidavit. The area was evacuated. No other devices were found on campus and no one was injured, authorities said.

Ssurveillance footage allegedly showed that Giordani had placed the tool bag containing the device on campus, the affidavit said.

Authorities say security video at a Home Depot store captured suspect William Giordani purchasing equipment used in the incident. FBI

Two days earlier, someone claiming to be the father of a Harvard student posted an ad on Craigslist offering to pay $300 to deliver items to campus for the student, according to the affidavit. The telephone number included in the ad matched the number used by the caller who made the bomb threats, court papers said.

During a May court hearing, prosecutors said it was unclear whether Giordani was the alleged architect of the extortion plot or merely a pawn.

With investigators listening on speakerphone before his arrest, Giordani told his mother that he had answered the Craiglist ad and agreed to leave a bag of fireworks on the Cambridge campus, according to court filings. He said the person who posted the ad “told him that he would be calling Harvard Police to make a bomb threat to get money,” the affidavit said.

Giordani said that when he arrived in Worcester as directed to receive payment, the person who had placed the ad told him that “he wasn’t able to meet with him, and added that he wasn’t Asian (as claimed in the craigslist ad), didn’t have kids (as claimed in the ad), and started ‘spouting off a bunch of racist things about blacks and Jews,’” the filing said.

At the May hearing, Assistant US Attorney John T. McNeil said prosecutors “don’t believe Mr. Giordani acted alone,” and that investigators were looking for other suspects.

“Exactly what Mr. Giordani’s role was ... from being the mastermind to someone who was deceived, let’s just say that the dust hasn’t settled on that,” McNeil said.

Peachy told reporters after the May hearing that her client, who has struggled with addiction, was committed to getting sober.

“It looks like he was duped,” she said at the time.

No one else has been charged in connection with the case. An FBI spokesperson declined to comment Thursday since Giordani’s case remains pending and referred inquiries to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

A spokesperson for Levy couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.