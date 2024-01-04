Forecasters weigh in on intensity, timing of developing winter storm

“If the track is favorable and with the right amount of cold air, we will see an impact,” Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, said Wednesday. “It’s a delicate balance.”

Those key ingredients will mean the difference between a potent storm that dumps 6 inches or more of snow or a weaker system that delivers mostly a rainy mess.

All eyes are on New England’s first winter storm of the season headed here this weekend and meteorologists are zeroing in on two crucial factors that will be pivotal in the amount of snow this system yields — temperature and storm track.

The most recent computer models are forecasting about 2 to 5 inches of snow for inland Massachusetts (more in the higher elevations) and anywhere from 1 to 2 inches in the Greater Boston area, southeastern Massachusetts, and Providence, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm will move across Southern New England late Saturday into Sunday. NWS Boston

On Friday and part of Saturday, the cold air mass will sweep in from Canada toward the Northeast just as the track of low pressure is moving up the East Coast.

Taylor said meteorologists are looking not only at “how much cold air will be in place, but will it also be fleeting or sustained?”

”The variable between rain and snow is very small: just a one-degree range can make all the difference in the world,” said Matt Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Then there’s the unpredictable path this storm could take.

Whether the track of low pressure shifts north or south will determine where exactly the “winter weather band” will set up, Taylor said, adding, however, that he doesn’t expect anything close to “a blockbuster” snow event.

This map shows the maximum probability of exceeding warning criteria. The red areas signify a 50-80 percent probability; yellow, 30-50 percent; and green, 10-30 percent. NWS

Right now, the storm system is gaining traction thousands of miles away in the western US and will steadily make its way toward the Central Plains by Friday, according to the Weather Service. As the system arrives in the Southeast, an area of low pressure will begin to develop.

“It will then deepen a little bit as it moves up the East Coast and just off shore of New England,” Taylor said.

Timing of the storm

What meteorologists do have a better handle on is the timing of this storm system.

Snow or rain — or a mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain — will begin late Saturday night to after midnight Saturday in Southern New England, according to the Weather Service. The storm should peak early Sunday through the early afternoon before pulling out of the Northeast late Sunday.

The storm's timing as it heads into New England. NWS

They are fairly confident that ice won’t be a major problem with this storm.

Up until now, it’s been too warm for New England to see any substantial snow -- at least an inch or more -- these past several winters. The mild winters have barely yielded more than a trace of snow some months. Boston and the rest of Southern New England haven’t seen plowable snow since this same time last year — Jan. 7, 2023, to be exact, when about 6 inches of snow fell in the Boston area.

A forecast ‘challenge’

Both Belk and Taylor called this latest storm “a challenge” to forecast.

Taylor said the finer details of this storm can be rather tricky, noting there’s still some considerable uncertainty as to snow accumulation and where the rain/snow dividing line will drop. As a result, the Weather Service is honing its forecast several times a day.

“There’s always a degree of uncertainty up until the main event. As we learn more about the track (of the storm), everything else will fall into place.”

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.