Two dead, one critically injured in early morning rollover crash on Morrissey Boulevard

There were four occupants in the car: two died, a third has life threatening injuries, and a fourth suffered minor injuries, Procopio said.

State Police responded to the fatal single-car rollover crash on Morrissey near the University of Massachusetts Boston campus at about 3:15 a.m., according David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police.

Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester was closed Thursday morning after an early morning rollover crash left two people dead, and a third critically injured, according to State Police and Boston Emergency Medical Services.

“No other vehicles were involved in the crash,” Procopio said.

Lane closures remained in place Thursday morning as a result of the crash, he said.

According to Boston EMS dispatch transmissions recorded by Broadcastify, the vehicle rolled over on Morrissey near the entrance to the campus of UMass-Boston and the JFK Library.

Four people were ejected from the car and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS transmissions.

“Facts and circumstances of the crash are still under investigation,” Procopio said.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

