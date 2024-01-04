As session begins, R.I. House requests no more than 15 bills per legislator

But this year, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi is asking all House members to submit no more than 15 bills as part of a effort to limit the long committee hearings and late nights that the House witnessed last year.

And this year the Providence Democrat has already created a spreadsheet of 19 potential bills, ranging from a proposed cap on interest for medical debt to a proposed tax credit for landlords who make rent more affordable.

Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, mentioned the voluntary limit in his remarks on Tuesday when the General Assembly convened for the first day of its 2024 legislative session. “We are confident this reduction of bills will improve our hearing process and facilitate public participation,” he said.

But that limit could force the chamber’s more prolific legislators, such as Morales, to forego some of their legislative initiatives. Last year, the five House members with the most bills were Morales (48), Joseph M. McNamara (36), John G. Edwards (34), Julie A. Casimiro (34), and Terri Cortvriend (31).

Morales said it’s too soon to know how the limit could affect him. “I think it could be a positive reform,” he said.

For instance, he acknowledged that some committee hearings went long last year, with up to 30 bills a night, and he said that when legislative sponsors are allowed to testify first, that can force members of the public to wait for hours to speak.

But Morales said he would prefer the limit be raised from 15 bills per session to 20 or 25 bills. And he explained the motivation for the number of bills he has introduced in the past. “It comes with having a ton of passion for socio-economic justice and the intersectionality between all of the issues,” Morales said.

In an interview, Shekarchi said several East Bay legislators suggested the bill limit.

“We spend a lot of time here in this building,” he said. “The hearings run very late at night. And a lot of people put bills in to start a debate. I understand all that stuff. But when you put hearings in and you invite the public to go — we are very transparent, we are very open — it becomes very difficult to manage.”

Shekarchi said the House usually handles 700 to 900 bills a year. But last year, the House saw 1,535 bills submitted, House spokesman Larry Berman said. House members have attributed the increase to an uptick in activity following the pandemic, and to a large group of active newer members.

“I appreciate the enthusiasm,” Shekarchi said. “But they’ve got to prioritize.”

Representative Lauren H. Carson, a Newport Democrat, said she and other East Bay legislators proposed the limit because it was clear the House saw “an abundance” of bills in 2023.

“It produced a tremendous amount of work, and some of us were concerned that we were not able to absorb all that and make informed decisions,” she said. “There were nights, too often, that we went to 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night. Once in while, you understand. But it was becoming a routine.”

In years past, the House was noted for late-night sessions, Carson noted. “And some of us wanted to suggest a more professionalized environment,” she said.

Carson said the 15-bill limit is already forcing her and other legislators to prioritize what bills they want to submit this year. “People are thinking hard about what they are introducing, which is a good thing,” she said.

Shekarchi noted there is no penalty or punishment for going over the 15-bill limit. “We are going to see if it works,” he said, adding that the House might consider creating formal rule next year.

The state Senate already has a rule that says: “No Senator shall introduce more than 25 public bills during the annual session except with the permission of the President of the Senate.”

During Tuesday’s session, House Majority Leader Christopher R. Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, noted the 15-bill limit would not include resolutions, city and town bills, individual marriage bills, corporate charters, or bills introduced by request of a state agency. But the limit would include the three bills that each legislator is allowed to file after the mid-February deadline for bill submissions.

Shekarchi outlined the bill limit idea in a letter to House members, saying he had consulted with Blazejewski and House Minority Leader Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, about the proposal. “This bill limit is intended to be a mutual agreement within the chamber, and I will be relying on all of you to comply,” he wrote.

Rhode Island has a part-time legislature, Shekarchi noted. “We only have so many committee rooms, staff members, and hearing opportunities over the course of the session,” he wrote. “I have had countless conversations over the summer months which revealed a common theme: We simply have too many bills in the system. To give each bill the public vetting it deserves, we need to reduce our numbers.”

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said the bill limit might amount to “inside baseball” for the legislature. “But it’s incredibly important inside baseball because it affects how representatives are able to represent their constituents,” he said.

“When you watch ‘School House Rock,’ no one says, ‘That poor bill sitting on Capitol Hill can only have 14 friends,’ ” Marion said, referring to a series of educational cartoons that ran on Saturday morning TV in the 1970s and ‘80s, including “I’m Just A Bill,” on how a bill becomes a law.

Marion said it’s understandable why the House wants to cap the number of bills each member can introduce. “Agendas have gotten terribly long in recent years and hearings are continuing late into the night,” he said. “Too often, the sponsors of the bills themselves don’t even show up for the hearings because they’re in another committee or have left the building and gone to a fundraiser.”

But, Marion said, “Any limit needs to be weighed against the fact that introducing legislation is one of the primary means by which legislators represent their constituents. The 16th good idea a legislator has shouldn’t necessarily have to wait until next year. There should be reasonable exceptions to any limit.”

Marion said some bills are poorly drafted, stand little chance of passage, and appear aimed only at making headlines. “But it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be able to put that bill in,” he said.

And Marion said the bill limit should not become yet another thing, such as office assignments and parking spaces, that legislative leaders can use to reward or punish individual members. “Any limits should come with clear exceptions,” he said, “and those should be debated and codified in the House rules.”













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.