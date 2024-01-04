Weekend storm could drop up to a foot of snow away from the coast

The map below shows what I expect for total snowfall from the storm. With a few days to go before the storm, these numbers are subject to change and I’m hoping to be able to narrow down the 6- to 12-inch range during Friday.

Colder air will work into the region overnight, setting the stage for a mostly snow event for much of Southern New England for Sunday. You’ll notice the colder air in place on Friday when temperatures start near 20 degrees and stay in the 30s all day in spite of bright sunshine. This cold air is an important ingredient for our first major storm of this winter season. It’s definitely late in the season to have not seen our first inch of snow but that is likely going to change dramatically Sunday.

A large area of 6 to 12 inches of snow will likely occur across southern New England on Sunday. Dave Epstein

The most likely areas to see a foot of snow are the higher elevations of Worcester County, northern Middlesex County, and perhaps even the interior areas of Norfolk County. This doesn’t mean that other areas couldn’t see a foot of snow, it’s just that those are the most likely as it stands now.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for much of Massachusetts, with the exception of the Greater Boston area, from 4 p.m., Saturday through 1 a.m., Monday. The Weather Service late Thursday afternoon said heavy snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are possible north and west of Interstate 95, although snowfall totals are less certain in Boston and other areas east of I-95.

Low pressure will move along the Atlantic seaboard and then northeast out to sea, east of New England on Sunday night and early Monday. On this track, much of the area will experience snow and even on Cape Cod, where it starts as rain, the precipitation should end as at least some snow.

The snow will begin late in the evening Saturday night becoming steady and heavier. Most of the snow, though not all of it, will have fallen by early Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures in the morning will be within a few degrees of freezing along the coastline, where the snow will be heavier and wetter. Even at the coastline however, the snow will become lighter and fluffier during the afternoon as colder air works into the system. You can see on the temperature loop below for Sunday how the colder air works toward the coastline.

Colder air moves into Southern New England behind the storm on Sunday afternoon. COD Weather

There will be marine air in place on the eastern side of a coastal front to start the morning. It’s likely Boston is at or maybe even a little above freezing at the beginning of the day but temperatures will fall in the afternoon into the 20s.

It will be windy during the day Sunday and the snow will blow and drift. Where it is mildest and the snow is heavy and wet there could be some scattered power outages.

Coastal flooding will not be an issue with this storm as tides are astronomically low and the storm is moving relatively quickly, not allowing for any sort of a significant storm surge. Nevertheless there can always be some minor splashover at the time of high tide.

Coastal flooding is unlikely on Sunday during the storm. NOAA

It will be sunny on Monday, with temperatures back into the 30s. I have early concerns about another storm for later Tuesday and Wednesday. While this storm could start as snow, rain is likely the prevalent precipitation type and it could be a lot, leading to potential flooding. The pattern is certainly not boring.