Teen arrested in connection to pizza shop shooting in Lynn

Sanchez was arraigned Thursday morning in Lynn District Court and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Delvin Sanchez was arrested in neighboring Peabody on a warrant charging him with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact, said police.

An 18-year old man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged connection to a shooting at a Lynn pizza shop on Dec. 26 that left three people seriously injured, according to a statement issued by the Lynn Police Department Thursday afternoon.

On Dec. 26 around 8:30 p.m. officers arrived to the scene in the area of 39 State St. to find three victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according Tucker’s office. Police said the victims were brought to Mass General Hospital and as of last week remain in stable condition.

The incident occurred just a day before two teenagers were fatally shot in the area of 10 Camden St. on the night of Dec. 27. Both investigations remain open. Police said they will continue to devote significant time and resources to finding those responsible.

Advertisement

Lynn police said they have increased patrols and gang suppression efforts in order to deter future acts of gun violence. As a result, police made four arrests of individuals possessing an illegal firearm, bringing the total number of illegal firearms seized by police in 2023 to 57, the department said in a statement.

Police chief Christopher Reddy said that he recognizes the trauma these violent acts have caused both to the families of the victims and to the Lynn community.

“However, our work is not done and we remain steadfast in our determination to pursue these investigations until all those responsible for this violence are brought to justice,” Reddy said in the statement.

Advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Insstagram @lila_hempel_edgers.