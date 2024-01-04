Today in History: January 4, Nancy Pelosi becomes first female speaker of the House

Birthdays: Actor Barbara Rush is 97. Actor Dyan Cannon is 85. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 81. Actor Ann Magnuson is 69. Country singer Patty Loveless is 67. REM singer Michael Stipe is 64. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 62. Actor Dave Foley is 61. Actor Dot Jones is 60. Actor Rick Hearst is 59. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 59. Actor Julia Ormond is 59. Actor Josh Stamberg is 54. Actor Damon Gupton is 51. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 44.

Today is Thursday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2024. There are 362 days left in the year.

In 1774, in a remarkable letter from the Committee of Correspondence in Medfield to Boston’s committee, the community leaders praised the wisdom and bravery of Bostonians in disposing of East India tea into Boston Harbor, saying “united we stand, divided we fall.” But the letter then passionately linked the patriots cause with that of slaves: “We … therefore cannot but think it incumbent upon us to bear testimony against that iniquitous practice of enslaving the Africans. It appears at first view greatly absurd for us to plead for liberty and yet patronize the most cruel servitude and bondage. … We wish to maintain constitutional liberty ourselves, and cannot endure the thoughts of its being withheld from the same flesh and blood for no other reason that we can conceive of but because the God of nature has been pleased to tinge their skins with a different color from our own. If we look for liberty ourselves, we conceive we ought not to continue to enslave others.”

In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children, and the disabled.

In 1948, Burma (now called Myanmar) became independent of British rule.

In 1964, Pope Paul VI began a visit to the Holy Land, the first papal pilgrimage of its kind.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”

In 1974, President Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.

In 1987, 16 people were killed when an Amtrak train bound from Washington, D.C., to Boston collided with Conrail locomotives that had crossed into its path from a side track in Chase, Md.

In 1990, Charles Stuart, who’d claimed that he’d been wounded and his pregnant wife fatally shot by a robber, leapt to his death off the Tobin Bridge after he himself became a suspect.

In 1999, Europe’s new currency, the euro, got off to a strong start on its first trading day, rising against the dollar on world currency markets.

In 2002, Sergeant Nathan Ross Chapman, an Army Special Forces soldier, was killed by small-arms fire during an ambush in eastern Afghanistan; he was the first American military death from enemy fire in the war against terrorism.

In 2006, Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon suffered a significant stroke; his official powers were transferred to his deputy, Ehud Olmert. (Sharon remained in a coma until his death in January 2014.)

In 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.

In 2015, Pope Francis named 156 new cardinals, selecting them from 14 countries, including far-flung corners of the world, to reflect the diversity of the Roman Catholic church and its growth in Asia and Africa.

In 2018, a massive winter storm roared into the East Coast, dumping as much as 17 inches of snow in some areas and creating significant coastal flooding in Massachusetts, from the Seaport District of Boston to Provincetown. The Trump administration moved to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans with a five-year plan that would open up federal waters off California for the first time in decades and possibly open new areas of oil and gas exploration along the East Coast.

Last year, Rick Singer, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison and ordered to pay $19 million after helping authorities secure the convictions of a slew of wealthy parents involved in his scheme to rig the selection process at top-tier schools.



