Two people taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Cambridge

Two people people were stabbed near a restaurant in Porter Square in Cambridge Thursday night, according to a police spokesman.
They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening, said Robert Goulston, director of communications for Cambridge police.
State Police and MBTA Transit Police are assisting in a search for a suspect, he said.
Officers responded at 7:42 p.m. for a report of a stabbing near 15 White St., Goulston said.
The address is the location of a The Halal Guys restaurant. A person who answered the phone at the restaurant Thursday night said they could not provide any information.
No further information was available late Thursday night.
