Riders taking advantage of free ferry service between Bristol and Providence while they can

Pedreira, of Tiverton, and Warner, of Bristol, said they wouldn’t have considered coming into Providence to enjoy the city for the day, especially with the traffic problems caused by the closure of the Washington Bridge three weeks ago. But, the free ferry service between Providence and Bristol has been too good to pass up, so they’ve taken the ferry into the city several times already, for lunch at Hemenway’s and a walk in downtown.

PROVIDENCE — As Wednesday afternoon’s commuter traffic snarled and stalled in an endless line of headlights and taillights over the Washington Bridge, Martha Pedreira and Benjamin Warner walked down to the ferry dock at sunset to meet their boat home.

Advertisement

The closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge has been misery for commuters, and a spokesman for the R.I. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that the repair work is still expected to take about three months.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195, a major artery into Rhode Island from Massachusetts, that sees about 90,000 vehicles daily. Then on Dec. 11, the state hastily closed the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge, days after an engineer noticed major structural damage that threatened its collapse. While the state opened temporary bypass lanes on the eastbound side less than a week later so traffic could move in both directions, the bypass was not expected to eliminate the traffic jams. Enter the ferries.

The Islander en route to Bristol from Providence on Dec. 21, 2023 Christine Hochkeppel for the Boston Globe

The free ferry service that the state offered as an emergency relief for commuters has been gaining a following from its slow start.

Since its inception on Dec. 21, when just 162 passengers boarded the ferries, ridership on the Bristol to Providence ferries has reached 2,814, through Sunday, Dec. 31. The boats have run every day, except for Christmas and New Year’s Day, and RIDOT found that ridership was higher on some of the days around the holidays than on other weekdays.

Advertisement

The state has so far spent $738,000 through Tuesday to provide the ferry service, including the fuel, said RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin. The total cost, including the fuel and renting the barge for the ferry dock, is around $66,597 per day, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT contracted with SeaStreak, Rhode Island Fast Ferry, and the Block Island Ferry for 98 days to provide ferry service every half hour, seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 30-minute trip can transport as many as 500 passengers each way. While the service may continue through March 29, the state can cancel or scale back the ferry service with two weeks notice.

St. Martin said Wednesday that RIDOT hasn’t made any decision yet on changing or canceling the service.

Riding the ferry got one teacher thinking about how she could reach her students in Providence in a novel way.

Beth Lavelle, who lives in Bristol, had taken the ferry during the day on New Year’s Eve to shop and eat out in Providence. Then, she thought, why not tutor one of her former students on the ferry?

So, on Wednesday she picked up 9-year-old Sebastian from his home in Providence and drove him to the State Street Dock in Bristol. They got on board, and during the 30-minute trip, did some school work along the way. “It was good,” Sebastian said. “I got to see the sea.”

Advertisement

Sebastian’s mother, Angela Pontarelli, met them at the dock at India Point in Providence, instead of making the round-trip to East Bay. “This is much better than being in a car for three hours,” Pontarelli said.

Lavelle arranged for another date on Friday for “ferry school.” She and other ferry riders said they were trying to take as many trips as they could, before the service ends.

“I wish they could keep it going,” said Pedreira, adding that it was the first time she’d seen Providence from the water.

“But it’s a tough sell to Americans,” Warner said. “We like to drive our cars.”

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.