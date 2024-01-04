Senate passes bill to address wheelchair repairs that can drag on for months

A supplier would have to provide a new chair or a refund if repeated attempts at repairs don’t work. If the warranty isn’t honored, the attorney general could sue for damages on behalf of a chair owner.

The bill , which passed with a vote of 39-0, would require two-year warranties on new chairs, a period during which chair owners could avoid the cumbersome insurance authorization process when they need fixes, advocates said.

The state Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday aimed at addressing long delays that often accompany even the most basic wheelchair repairs.

The bill needs a House vote before it could go to the governor’s desk.

Wheelchair users are eager to see movement to address the infuriating delays that at times can leave them immobilized.

“If you don’t have a functioning wheelchair, you’re stuck,” said Chris Hoeh, a Boston tutor and disability advocate who is in the midst of a months-long struggle to complete simple repairs to his power chair. “We are not wheelchair bound. We are freed by our wheelchair.”

Hoeh’s chair has only minor problems. A quadriplegic, he needs to replace a strap that secures him when he shifts his chair to hold him in a standing position, a front light, and a screw to properly hold in place a shield that protects the chair’s electronic components from the elements. He’s been trying to get the parts since September.

“The amount of wasted time, it’s greed over need,” the Jamaica Plains resident said.

The vote comes in the wake of Boston Globe articles that highlighted the plight of wheelchair users who are at the mercy of an industry dominated by large, private equity-owned national companies that prioritize profits, experts say, and invest less in repairs.

“For those who rely on their wheelchair to provide for their family and themselves, who are too often forced to forego medical treatment, who lose out of wages, and lose time with their loved ones in the event of a broken chair — this bill isn’t just for you, it is because of you,” the bill’s sponsor, Senator John Cronin, a Democrat from Worcester, said in remarks to the Senate before the vote.

The current iteration of the bill would give providers more breathing room to address repair requests than earlier versions. Those include giving them four days to conduct an in-person assessment of a chair in need of repairs and unusable. They would have to conduct a virtual assessment within three days. Providers would also have to make available a temporary replacement chair, if needed, within four days, or within eight days for people who use customized wheelchairs.

“We are still absorbing those, but I think the wheelchair users on our team can live with them,” said Rick Glassman, director of advocacy at the Disability Law Center.

Jason Laughlin can be reached at jason.laughlin@globe.com. Follow him @jasmlaughlin.