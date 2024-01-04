Christie could have dropped out this week. But after Haley’s Civil War comments, it’s now complicated.

The week after that is the run-up to the Iowa Caucuses. And the week after that is the run-up to the New Hampshire primary. If he dropped out those two weeks, any parting message or endorsement he would give would get significantly less attention. If he dropped out after the New Hampshire primary, the campaign was long over anyway.

The Republican presidential nomination could still play out a few ways, but by mid-December, there was a general consensus among some campaign officials and political operatives about one fact: Former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, was going to drop out of the presidential race. And there was only a four-day window when he would: Jan 2 through Jan 5. Beyond that, the thinking went, his influence would be dramatically curtailed.

Advertisement

Team Christie seemed to agree. Right before the new year, they released what looked like a traditional closing ad where the candidate only talked directly to the camera. But then Christie made a highly unusual admission for a campaign ad in the first line, “Some people want me to drop out of this race.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Oh.

And now here we are, halfway through this Christie dropout window, and nothing. Indeed, he has scheduled events in New Hampshire on Thursday and Friday.

The are two reasons why he might not drop out dramatically before voters in Iowa and New Hampshire begin to weigh in.

The most important of the two, and certainly the one unexpected last month, was that former South Carolina governor and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley would stumble in the home stretch.

Asked at a New Hampshire town hall meeting by a voter what the cause of the Civil War was, Haley, who lives less than 30 miles from where the war began at Fort Sumter, failed to say slavery was the root cause.

Advertisement

And just like that, Haley, who was riding huge momentum for over a month, had suddenly made an error and her rivals were making her pay for it.

Haley only made her problems worse by not chalking it up to a gaffe, but doubling down on her original answer that the cause was about government freedoms granted to Southerners and economics.

The New York Times declared the episode “a gift” to Christie. And it’s true that Christie was among those questioning the larger point of the Haley campaign.

“The slavery question last week exposed a much bigger problem,” Christie said on CNN. “If you want to beat Donald Trump, you have to take him on, and when’s that coming? You can’t say you’re going to pardon him. You can’t refuse to deny you’d be his vice president.”

Gift or not, the fundamentals of Christie’s campaign haven’t changed. To his credit, Christie began the race as the most unpopular candidate running (even more unpopular than Mike Pence) to now being at 10 percent in New Hampshire. Yet, his campaign is stuck at 10 percent in just one state, and there is basically no path to the nomination after that.

Put a different way: Christie has a single-state strategy that he has no way to believe he will win.

And if Christie really wants to not just run for president, but deny former president Donald Trump the presidency, then the only logical thing he could do is drop out to at least give Haley, or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a chance by maybe having some of that 10 percent close the gap on Trump.

Advertisement

Yet, the theory of candidate consolidation was based on the idea that it was obvious one of those candidates would actually get close to Trump or have any momentum. After all, Christie doesn’t want to drop out if the others are just going to flame out the next day.

This is why Haley’s error and the failure to clean up her mistake quickly had to make Christie pause. And to campaign for another day. After all, anything can happen to a candidate, as long as they remain a candidate.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.