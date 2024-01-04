How three undecided New Hampshire voters are making their GOP primary decisions

For months, pundits have talked about the Republican nomination as if Trump has it sewn up. But in New Hampshire, underdogs have a history of beating the odds, and GOP voters’ support for Trump hovers at less than 50 percent, leaving a narrow chance that voters could pick someone else.

When it comes to presidential politics, New Hampshire voters get to go first. This year, that means an outsized role in deciding whether Donald Trump will be the next Republican nominee for president, or whether his bid for a second term will end before it really begins.

Polls and Globe interviews show that the voters backing Trump are for the most part set on their choice. Those who are still deciding tend to say that this year, they’d like someone new, even if they’ve supported Trump in the past. Should undecided voters move en masse, they have the potential to change the narrative about Trump’s inevitability — and to shift the course of the entire election.

In the months leading up to the final sprint to Primary Day, the Globe spoke to dozens of New Hampshire voters undecided about who they’ll support in the Jan. 23 Republican presidential primary, to see what matters most to them, which candidates they’re eyeing, and how they’re making their decisions.

The Globe picked three of these New Hampshire voters to follow in their decision-making journeys, to help shed light on how thousands of New Hampshire voters — and millions of Americans around the country — are approaching this election season, which many say could be the most consequential of their lifetimes. As you will see and hear in their words, real-life voters don’t fit into tidy boxes. Their views are nuanced, idiosyncratic, and molded by unique life experiences. The alchemy of how any individual settles on a political candidate is more unpredictable and complex than reams of polls could ever capture.

Hear what the three of them were thinking in early December, and check back to see where they land.

James Thibault

Walk into the bedroom of 18-year-old James Thibault and you’ll immediately surmise his two great loves: Star Trek and politics. Proudly displayed near the miniature replica of the USS Avenger are autographed campaign signs from several of this year’s GOP presidential candidates, and a trove of memories from the prestigious Boys Nation program he attended this summer.

James lives with his parents, sisters, and aunt in Franklin, N.H., a small, modest town about 20 miles north of Concord, where even before he was eligible to vote, he’d already made politics a huge part of his life. James chairs the legislative youth advisory council, which lifts the voices of young people in state politics. He’s writing his college essay — the prompt: “describe a topic, idea, or concept you find so engaging that it makes you lose all track of time” — about federalism. And he can’t wait to participate in the democratic process for the first time himself.

When the Globe talked with him early last month, he had yet to make up his mind about who should receive his first vote. Donald Trump, the front-runner, was not his first choice, though James said he would support him over Democrat Joe Biden. James sees Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, as a “loudmouth” who he thinks might be in the race to land a slot as a cable news pundit. Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley strikes him as a warmonger, an attitude that frightens him as a draft-age man.

As of early December, James had narrowed his selection to two candidates: businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff Globe Audio · James Thibeault, 18: 'I'm really torn.' James Thibault transcript Emma Platoff: Can you talk about how you're feeling about making your first vote in a presidential election?



James Thibault : Oh, it'll be surreal. I mean, we've had experiences because our school is a polling place where we get to walk in during our social studies class and see it. But we're always on the sidelines. And I feel that's a very apt metaphor for how youth are in our governmental process anyway. We are kind of on the sidelines. We can't actually fully interact.



I'm so excited. But I'm also, like, really torn. I don't know who I'm going to go for quite yet.



Really right now, it's between DeSantis and Vivek. I don't like Chris Christie. I think he's too loud-mouthish. I feel like he's just in this to get a media position.



Haley, I like her domestic policy, but her foreign policy just screams she's itching for war. And that makes me very uncomfortable. Especially, you know, as a draft age male — a bit scary.



I think DeSantis is very strong. He has a proven track record as governor of Florida.



But Vivek, he's a lot more anti-establishment. He's very well spoken and well researched.



Emma Platoff: There's one candidate, of course, you haven't mentioned as being on your short list, and that's Donald Trump. Where are you on him?



James Thibault : I'll vote for him in the general if that is who the party selects. And he's a very nice man. I've met him. He's very kind. But my concern is not in terms of him personally, but in terms of how the voters will react to him. I feel like if [Trump] gets to the general, there's a concern that his legal baggage, as fabricated as it may be, might scare off independent voters. And if we lose the independents, we lose the election.



Pamela Coffey

2024 is the first full presidential cycle since 70-year-old Pamela Coffey and her husband Dan Coffey retired from Amarillo, Texas, to Peterborough, N.H. Since they moved three years ago, they’ve been adjusting to life in this idyllic small town, the basis for Thornton Wilder’s play Our Town. (One big change: no drive-thru coffee shops — “that would cut into the quaintness,” she joked.)

With three grown children and a lifelong interest in politics, Pamela is eager to participate in the first-in-the-nation primary, attending campaign events even for Republican candidates she doesn’t much like, and debating policy issues with her new friends in the region.

A native of Perryton, along the northern edge of the flat, sparse Texas Panhandle, Pamela grew up in one of the most solidly Republican parts of the country, with a father and a husband who worked in local government. Now, she says, her party has lost its way.

Coffey has never voted for Donald Trump, whom she considers a “bully,” and she would prefer that businessman Vivek Ramaswamy “just … go away” — particularly after his provocative debate performances. When she spoke with the Globe in early December, two GOP candidates appealed to her: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. Coffey said she’d be eager to vote for them as a ticket — in either order.

With two of her children living abroad, in Dublin and Helsinki, she’s keeping an eye on candidates’ foreign policy platforms, and international affairs. And she’s not particularly impressed with her party’s stance on abortion, saying Republicans are “very pro-birth, but not particularly pro-life.” When it comes to selecting a candidate, she said, character matters.

Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe Globe Audio · Pamela Coffey, 70: 'I'm not a 2023 Republican.' Pamela Coffey transcript Pamela Coffey: : The Republican Party used to be the party of let business be business. It was strong on national defense. Low taxes. Grow the economy from the bottom up. And they were kind of considered what I thought of as either the adults in the room or the dull people in the room. And when people say, “Are you a Republican?” If anybody ever asked me, I just identify as, “Well, I'm a Reagan Republican.” I'm not a 2023 Republican because it just went too far right.



Emma Platoff: : We've talked a fair amount about Chris Christie and Nikki Haley. But I wonder if you could just say a little bit more about what you like about each of them.



Pamela Coffey: : Haley's foreign policy experience overall I really like. I like that she's been willing to take on Trump a little bit — not as much as I think she needs to. If she's really going to take him down, she's going to have to go after him. I like what she says about securing our border.



For Chris Christie, I like his experience as a governor. I like his willingness to take on Trump. At the first town hall we went to, he talked about how he had supported Trump and he stayed with Trump. He was an advisor to Trump, thinking they could moderate him, kind of hem him in a little bit. And he said that was a mistake. So that's one of those character things — realized he was in a mistake. He should not have supported him. He shouldn't have leant his credibility to Trump. And now he's trying to fix it.



I like the fact that they're both governors. Governors have to deliver. Governors have to keep people happy. They have to fix those potholes. That's why I think they make good presidents. They are not ideologues. They're pragmatists. And we need pragmatists to get things done.



Jeff Connor

If choosing a GOP primary candidate is like dating, Jeff Connor is “single and looking to mingle.” For more than two decades, the 50-year-old has owned his own small business, driving an enormous blue Kenworth W900L truck, often towing a 48-foot trailer bearing tens of thousands of pounds of New Hampshire’s namesake granite. A typical weekday morning starts before 5 a.m., with a trip north into Maine or south into Massachusetts.

Jeff lives in his hometown of Henniker, N.H., population 3,000, where he serves as a water commissioner and a volunteer firefighter. Local government, he says, is a tool for neighbors to help neighbors. But he’s deeply skeptical of most national politicians, and of all the money in politics.

“Money makes monsters,” he likes to say, quoting a friend, and “more money makes bigger monsters.”

In his line of work, Jeff spends about $1,800 a week on fuel, and even a tiny uptick in oil prices threatens his profits. Jeff said the economy under Donald Trump was as strong as he’s seen, and he’s voted for Trump in the past. But this year, he’s hoping for a new option, concerned that the incredible animosity towards Trump would stall any forward progress the country could make.

Family is everything to Jeff. His younger child, college freshman Eli, is gender neutral, an identity that has come under attack from today’s Republican Party, whose leading politicians express animosity toward anyone who doesn’t fit neatly into a gender binary. Jeff is looking for a candidate who prioritizes openness and tolerance — who isn’t trying to “fix” anyone who is different from them. But he also knows that when it comes to politics, there are no perfect options.

Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe Globe Audio · Jeff Connor, 50: 'I think they're all liars.' Jeff Connor transcript Emma Platoff: You are talking about feeling sort of disappointed, feeling like politicians are dishonest. Does that to you seem to come more from Democrats than Republicans? Or is that kind of everyone across the board?



Jeff Connor: Across the board. I think they're all liars. I don't know of really any other occupation other than used car salesmen where you'd question whether or not they're telling the truth. They're all that slippery guy from down the street that's got the 18 cars out front and he's got a dirty old trailer park behind him and he's trying to sell you a used car for three times what it's worth, and it's only going to last you 400 miles. But he wants all the money and it's cash only.



Emma Platoff: Do you ever feel like there are people in the Republican Party who are attacking people like your younger child? And what is it like to grapple with that?



Jeff Connor: Yeah, because I just look at it going, “What does that person know?” For the most part, most of that is just acceptance. You know, there's nothing wrong with it. Just accept it and respect it. If it's your thing, great. If it's not, fine, let it be. You know? And I think that's the biggest problem that a lot of people have is they want to fix it. Well, there's nothing to fix. Just let people be who they are.



