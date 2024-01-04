Trump wants prosecutors held in contempt in federal election case

The lawyers in their request seek to force Smith and his team to explain why they should not be held in contempt and possibly pay a portion of Trump’s legal fees. The request was the latest aggressive move in what has quickly turned into a legal slugfest between the defense and prosecution, underscoring how critical the issue of timing has become in the election subversion case.

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump said on Thursday that they want the special counsel, Jack Smith, and two of his top deputies to be held in contempt of court and sanctioned for violating a judge’s order that effectively froze the criminal case accusing Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

The spat began last month when Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case in US District Court in Washington, put all of its proceedings on hold until Trump resolved his attempts to have the underlying charges dismissed with claims that he has immunity from prosecution in the case.

Those arguments will be heard on Tuesday by a federal appeals court in Washington and are likely to make their way to the Supreme Court for another level of review.

The trial in the election case is set to begin in early March. Hoping to keep it on schedule, prosecutors working for Smith have, on occasion, sought to nudge the matter forward despite Chutkan’s order.

A few days after the order was imposed, for instance, they told the judge that they had sent Trump’s legal team a draft list of exhibits that they intended to use at the trial and thousands of pages of additional discovery materials. They noted that the list and the documents had been turned over “to help ensure that trial proceeds promptly if and when” the case was back in action.

Then, two days after Christmas, the prosecutors filed a memo to Chutkan, asking her to stop Trump from making “baseless political claims” or introducing “irrelevant disinformation” at the trial.

After Smith sent the draft list of exhibits, lawyers for Trump fired off an angry letter to Chutkan, complaining about how prosecutors had “improperly and unlawfully attempted to advance this case” in violation of her order pausing it.

But the lawyers were silent about Smith’s second such move until Thursday.

In a 15-page motion, John F. Lauro, writing for Trump’s legal team, accused the prosecution of “partisan-driven misconduct” and said they had treated Chutkan’s decision to pause the case as “merely a suggestion meaning less than the paper it is written on.”

Lauro also asked for a series of potentially severe consequences, starting with an order that would force Smith and two of his deputies — Thomas P. Windom and Molly Gaston — to come up with answers for why they should not be held in contempt and be made to pay whatever legal fees Trump may have incurred by dealing with their recent filings and productions.

Moreover, Lauro asked the judge to make the prosecutors tell her why they should not be forced to “immediately withdraw” the last motion they filed and be “forbidden from submitting any further filing” without express permission.

“These were no accidents,” Lauro wrote about Smith’s attempts to keep pushing the case forward. “The submissions were fully planned, intentional violations of the stay order, which the prosecutors freely admit they perpetrated in hopes of unlawfully advancing this case.”

The skirmish over the stay order reflects how central the question of timing is to the election interference case. In addition to the back and forth about legal issues large and small, the defense and prosecution have been waging a second war over when the case will go to trial — specifically, if it will be held before or after the 2024 election.

For weeks, Smith and his team have been trying to keep the trial on schedule, arguing that the public has an enormous interest in a speedy prosecution of Trump, who is the Republican Party’s leading candidate for the presidency. In doing so, they have gone to unusual lengths, at one point making a failed request to the Supreme Court to leap ahead of the appeals court that is now hearing Trump’s immunity claims and to render a quick decision.

Trump’s lawyers have used every means at their disposal to slow the case down, hoping to delay a trial until after the election is decided. If that happened and Trump won, he would have the power to order the federal charges against him dropped.

Christie says it was a mistake to endorse Trump in 2016

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie said in a new ad released Thursday that he had been wrong to endorse Donald Trump in 2016.

“I have an admission to make,” Christie said directly to the camera in the 60-second ad, part of a series his campaign is running in New Hampshire, where he has staked his campaign on a strong showing. “Eight years ago, when I decided to endorse Donald Trump for president, I did it because he was winning, and I did it because I thought I could make him a better candidate and a better president. Well, I was wrong. I made a mistake.”

Christie endorsed Trump in 2016 after ending his own presidential campaign, and he went on to be a powerful surrogate. His campaign argues that, while several Republicans who previously supported Trump are now running against him for the party’s nomination, Christie is the only one willing to say he erred by supporting Trump in the first place. He suggested in the ad that this was evidence of his “character.”

“Now, we’re confronted with the very same choice again,” he said in the ad, which was first reported by Axios. “Donald Trump is ahead in the polls, so everyone says, ‘Anyone who’s behind him should drop out, and we should make our choice Donald Trump versus Joe Biden.’ Well, Joe Biden has had the wrong policies, and Donald Trump would sell the soul of this country. Neither choice is acceptable to me, and it shouldn’t be acceptable to you.”

Over the past few weeks, an increasing number of Republicans — most prominently New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu — have called on Christie to end his campaign. Their argument is not for a rematch between Trump and Biden, but rather for narrowing the field of Trump’s primary opponents to a single candidate who can defeat him and prevent such a rematch.

Sununu and many Republican donors and strategists think that candidate should be Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor.

Christie is polling better in New Hampshire than in other early voting states — he is averaging about 11 percent there, good enough for third place ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — but he is still far behind Haley, who is herself far behind Trump. Christie says Haley is not sufficiently distinguishing herself from the former president.

Blinken heads to Mideast again as fears of regional conflict surge

WASHINGTON — As the Biden administration grapples with an increasingly tense and unstable situation in the Middle East, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the region this weekend for the fourth time in three months on a tour expected to focus largely on easing resurgent fears that the Israel-Hamas war could erupt into a broader conflict.

With international criticism of Israel’s operations in Gaza mounting, growing US concerns about the end game, and more immediate worries about a recent explosion in attacks in the Red Sea, Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq, Blinken will have a packed and difficult agenda. He leaves just days after a suspected Israeli attack killed a senior Hamas leader in Beirut and, while a White House spokesperson said “nobody should be shedding a tear” over his death, it could further complicate Blinken’s mission.

Blinken leaves late Thursday on his latest extended Mideast tour, which will take him to Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt.

