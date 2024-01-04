Virtually the entire Lower 48 is about to experience extreme weather

An exceptionally active weather pattern will send multiple large storm systems slicing across the country. Air masses will wage war, whipping up possible tornadoes and blizzards. Monster waves will batter the California coastline, while up to feet of snow and hurricane-force winds plaster summits in the Sierra Nevada. In the East, after cold and snow this weekend, warmth and flooding rains could sweep north next week.

It’s not that unusual for extreme weather to happen somewhere in the Lower 48, especially in January. As frigid air from the Arctic clashes with the milder air in the mid-latitudes, formidable storms are the norm. But for almost everyone in the contiguous United States to see wild weather in the same week is pretty extraordinary - and it’s about to happen.

Advertisement

The meteorological mayhem, fueled by a strong El Niño climate pattern, will culminate in a possible cold air outbreak in a little more than a week that could send temperatures plummeting across much of North America.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

First up is a storm set to sweep from the Mid-Atlantic to east of New England this weekend. Cold air will wrap around it, throwing moderate to heavy snows inland while a cold rain drenches the coastline. Some icing could occur in western parts of Virginia and North Carolina.

A general 4 to 8 inches of snow is probable from interior Pennsylvania to the southern Hudson Valley, with an additional strip of plowable snow in New England away from the immediate south coastline. Localized totals may reach the double digits, especially in the Boston to Manchester, N.H., corridor and west toward Albany, N.Y.

Closer to the coast, around an inch of rain is expected. In between, the Interstate 95 corridor sits near the rain-snow line, but minimal snow accumulation is forecast for New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington.

Advertisement

The quick-moving storm will sweep through between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon before exiting.

Big California waves are back this weekend.

It’s been hardly a week since large breaking waves sent seawater spilling into coastal communities in California and injuring several people. Offshore wave heights between 28 and 33 feet prompted high surf warnings, and a few breakers topped 40 feet. Now, a new round of big waves is about to pound the coast.

Along California’s Central Coast, peak surf heights between 10 and 16 feet are expected, with 5 to 8 feet at the Los Angeles beaches.

On Sunday, the European model is projecting offshore waves of 30 to 35 feet, courtesy of a storm system rolling down the Pacific coast and stirring up the seas.

Severe storms and tornadoes are forecast for the South on Monday and Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are possible as humid air wafts north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Those thunderstorms will blossom vertically into an air mass characterized by wind shear or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That could make some of them rotate, spawning tornadoes.

There’s also plenty of jet stream energy aloft, so thunderstorms will probably mix some momentum to the ground in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts.

And the East could see flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An enormous footprint of heavy rain is expected, with between 1.5 and 2.5 inches from the Texas and Florida coastlines all the way to the Maine-Canada border. In the Northeast, the downpours will come on the heels of the weekend snowstorm and a waterlogged December. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow could well produce river flooding.