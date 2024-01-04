What is Ray Flynn’s legacy in light of the Charles Stuart case?

That was a mistake. What happened next on Flynn’s watch as Boston mayor was an even bigger mistake. Boston police unleashed a furious manhunt that essentially turned every young Black man into a potential suspect and ended with the arrest of Willie Bennett, a Black man who had nothing to do with the crime. After Stuart jumped to his death from the Tobin Bridge in January 1990, it became clear he deliberately tapped into the biases and fears of white people to distract attention from himself as a suspect in the murder of his wife, Carol DiMaiti Stuart.

When Charles Stuart lied and said a Black man killed his pregnant wife in October 1989, Ray Flynn believed him. So did virtually every white person in Greater Boston.

Advertisement

What does it all mean to Flynn’s legacy as a supposed racial healer? The recent Globe series, podcast, and HBO documentary on the case resurrect a question that was first raised when Stuart’s lie finally unraveled — one which Flynn has never really fully or publicly confronted. According to Globe columnist Adrian Walker, who was part of a team of journalists that worked on the Stuart reckoning, Flynn twice agreed to talk but then changed his mind. Flynn, who is 84 and has had some recent health challenges, did not respond to my email request for comment.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

If he can talk about it, he should. When it comes to matters of race in Boston, Flynn changed the conversation in tone and substance. For the most part, he appealed to Boston’s better angels. But under pressure from white Boston during the Stuart case, he tuned out the outcry in the Black community and succumbed to racist stereotypes. With that, he had plenty of company. Yet overall, through policies, appointments, and post-Stuart police reforms, he tried to put Boston on a path to racial justice and harmony. To use a currently loaded word, context matters.

Advertisement

“I am not against Stuart being part of the story‚” Neil Sullivan, the longtime Flynn aide who was the administration’s voice in the HBO documentary, told me. “I just think it needs to find its place within the larger story of Ray Flynn as a transitional and, I would argue, transformational mayor of Boston, particularly when it comes to race.” The Rev. Eugene Rivers, a Black minister who has long been on the front lines of matters involving race in Boston and isn’t known for his conciliatory ways, doesn’t disagree. “Ray Flynn is a complicated story in a complicated city,” he said. “On balance, he is a decent man, coming up in a tough town.” Of Flynn’s overall efforts on race, Rivers said, “He was objectively trying to heal the city. There’s no question.”

When Flynn first took the oath of office in January 1984, he promised to “break down the walls of misunderstanding and bigotry” and build a city that was open, welcoming, and accessible to all. Given his once fierce opposition to court-ordered busing to desegregate Boston schools, that was remarkable. Forty years later, the narrative of Flynn as racial healer has been buffed by stories about his friendship with the late Mel King, the Black candidate he beat in the epic mayoral battle of 1983, and by the progressive agenda he embraced as mayor. It works — especially if you leave out what happened with the Stuart case.

Advertisement

The positive things Flynn did include policies like linkage, which required downtown developers to build in less sought-after neighborhoods and hire people of color. Flynn also led efforts to desegregate public housing, a courageous move that subjected him to vitriol from his South Boston neighbors. In his landslide 1987 reelection, he lost only two neighborhoods, both in Southie.

In his first term, Flynn also started to change the face of power in Boston, with appointments like that of George Russell, the city’s first Black treasurer. Today Ted Landsmark, a professor of urban policy at Northeastern University, still believes those Flynn hires represent “a significant breakthrough not just for the city but for the state as well. It opened doors to a number of public officials with real authority around policy making.”

Landsmark was one of those breakthroughs. In 1976, a photo of the Black, Yale-educated lawyer being assaulted on City Hall Plaza by a young white man wielding an American flag came to illustrate the ugliness of racial discord in Boston. With Flynn as mayor, Landsmark headed the city’s neighborhood services program. While he considers the Stuart case “a huge embarrassment for the city in that moment,” he also believes lessons were learned and Flynn led the way in implementing them.

The Stuart hoax reinforced some of the original doubt about Flynn in the Black community. “Folks knew his anti-busing history and viewed him warily and with some trepidation,” said Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a longtime political activist. When it comes to judging him today, she said, “While I do agree the Stuart debacle will always be a blot, as will busing … Flynn did a fair turn-around on racial dynamics.”

Advertisement

Others are less generous. To Kay Gibbs, a longtime community activist and friend of King’s, “The narrative that Flynn brought the city together was a media invention in the first place. It made certain white people feel better even as they observed Boston from the comfort of the suburbs. Those of us living in Boston knew better then and everybody knows better now.”

Maybe. But in 1991, after the Stuart fiasco, Flynn was reelected with nearly 75 percent of the vote and broad, citywide support. Before leaving office in 1993 to become US ambassador to the Vatican, he also started to implement a policy of community policing under a new commissioner. That was the beginning of the next positive turning point on race for Boston, Rivers said of Flynn. Still, with the Stuart case, Rivers said, there were “real political mistakes” that Flynn never publicly acknowledged. He issued a private apology to the Bennett family, which was not well received. Last month, Mayor Michelle Wu formally apologized on the city’s behalf, but Flynn never did, although he did address the matter in public forums.

Flynn shouldn’t be the fall guy for what happened 34 years ago. But there’s still time to be a stand-up guy on matters of race in Boston.

Advertisement

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.