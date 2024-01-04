An unwillingness to accept a Black woman as Harvard’s president led to Claudine Gay’s resignation

Many years ago I was offered a job at The New York Times. I was deeply flattered but knew I faced the biggest decision of my then-nascent journalism career — to stay in Boston where I’d lived and worked for three years or leave the Globe for a hometown newspaper where professional opportunities seemed boundless.

I used the offer as leverage to get a job at the Globe that I really wanted. I also got a small raise, a fraction of what the Times had promised. But I did exactly what I knew other reporters in similar positions had done — I tested my worth to the paper and negotiated something better.

It should have been a glorious moment. It wasn’t.

Within days of my decision to stay, another Globe reporter, a white man, faxed a scathing letter to the Boston Herald in which he excoriated me by name as someone who barely deserved a job at the Globe, let alone a raise. In short, he called me the misbegotten result of affirmative action run amok.

What that letter — and every white colleague who told me to my face or, in anonymous calls that came from within the building, that they agreed with its racist sentiment — made clear is that I wasn’t welcome in their newsroom nor would I ever be. Being allowed through the door was not the same as feeling that I belonged there.

It was my introduction to the distinct hatred at the junction of sexism and racism reserved for Black women. Moya Bailey, a Black feminist writer, coined a term for it — “misogynoir.”

And make no mistake, that’s what led to Claudine Gay’s resignation as Harvard University’s president.

From the moment she was named in 2022 as the first Black person and only the second woman chosen to lead one of the nation’s preeminent academic institutions, the clock was ticking on Gay’s longevity. There were simply too many people — conservatives, donors, and alumni — who could not abide her as the face of Harvard, even though she is a Harvard graduate. They were lying in wait and would not rest until they forced her out.

When the conservative-led Supreme Court struck down affirmative action at Harvard and other colleges last year, Gay, then the university’s president-elect, said that decision could enhance the school’s mission “to continue opening doors” to all prospective students. With that innocuous statement, the ticking clock of her presidential tenure grew even louder.

Then came Oct. 7 and the attack by Hamas on Israel that left more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, dead and more than 200 others taken hostage.

Could Gay’s congressional testimony about Harvard’s response to campus antisemitism after the Oct. 7 massacre have been better? Yes, and Gay apologized and acknowledged her regrets. It would never be enough. What followed was a granular dissection of her scholarly writings and allegations of plagiarism from right-wing blowhards and conservative media outlets that slapped their thumbs on the scale to hasten Gay’s ouster. All that hand-wringing about academic integrity was just a thin cover for a far more destructive and predictable narrative — that Gay was never qualified to be Harvard’s president and only rose to that position because of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Even more than Gay herself, DEI, as has been the case in recent years, was the real target here.

It’s also about higher education in the crosshairs of conservatives who’ve convinced themselves that universities are liberal hotbeds (they are not) that must be neutered and hammered into anti-diversity, anti-free speech, anti-democratic bastions.

That pivot from protecting Harvard’s Jewish students and staff members to attacking Gay’s credentials as a scholar and academic was swift and ferocious. Liz Magill, the former University of Pennsylvania president, also resigned after backlash for her congressional testimony. But Magill’s qualifications were never challenged. Gay’s reputation was left in tatters.

A day after Gay’s resignation, Reason magazine, which bills itself as libertarian, ran a story on her departure with the headline, “Harvard’s Affirmative Action Hire Gets the Boot.”

I’m sorry that Gay resigned, but I don’t blame her for doing so. (She will remain at Harvard as a faculty member.) After weeks of accusations and character assassination, she’d clearly had enough. During my incident at the Globe, I (again) decided to stay. I don’t like to be chased and, young and stubborn, I wasn’t thinking much in those days about the toll of racism and protecting my mental health. All these years later, I still feel its weight.

What happened to Gay is a message to all marginalized people, but especially Black women. When we enter these traditionally white spaces, our survival depends on the capricious whims of institutions that are governed by forces that speak of progress but are wedded to ensuring that very little changes beneath the surface. Our presence will always be challenged and treated as a threat to be diminished.

“Let your joy and your pride win out,” Gay told the Class of 2027 in September at her first — and what turned out to be her last — convocation ceremony as Harvard president. “Each of you deserves it. Each of you has earned it. Each of you belongs here. Each of you will make Harvard stronger and better by being who you are, by sharing your perspective, and by contributing to our mission.”

Gay’s mission as Harvard president will be unfulfilled because House conservatives and their backers could not accept who Gay is. They commandeered a very real concern — antisemitism — and weaponized it into a relentless campaign of misogynoir. She deserved better. But better is never what any Black woman expects — or gets — in America.

