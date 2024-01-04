Maine official draws a line on Trump’s eligibility for the ballot

For decades, the GOP has been giving fervid lip service to strict, literal construction of the Constitution, making the embrace of text-based originalism a virtual litmus test to screen out judges who might weave common-sense implied rights into interpretations of the founding document. Therefore, it is noteworthy that when it comes to the Constitution’s plain language ban against insurrectionists holding office, textualism is being thrown to the wind at breakneck speeds by Trump’s GOP allies. It demonstrates that their own fidelity to the words of the Constitution is superficial at best. They choose Trump over the rule of law, yet again.

It is important to note the hypocrisy of Republican leaders who rail against Maine and Colorado applying the Constitution’s insurrectionist ban to Donald Trump (“Citing Jan. 6 role, Maine joins Colorado in finding Trump ineligible for ballot,” Page A1, Dec. 29, 2023).

William August

Cambridge

The writer is an attorney.





Maine secretary of state understands the imperative of moral courage

Like Laurence H. Tribe and Dennis Aftergut (“In defense of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’s courageous decision to keep Trump off the ballot,” Opinion, Jan. 2), I applaud the Maine secretary of state for her courage in defending the rule of law by holding the former president accountable for his deplorable actions leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. It is no coincidence that she is the former director of Maine’s Holocaust and Human Rights Center. As Bellows herself has noted, working with Holocaust survivors has taught her not just about the fragility of democratic norms but also about the imperative of moral courage in the face of controversy and even personal danger.

It is possible that her decision will eventually be decided by the US Supreme Court, which often professes its fealty to historic customs, concepts, and definitions while ignoring them in practice.

Like Bellows, my own experience with interviewing Holocaust survivors over many years has ingrained the lesson that the formal trappings of democracy can easily be abused by enemies of democracy to cement authoritarian rule, and being on the right side of history — and on the side of true democracy — matters far more than the fleeting court of public opinion or the historically or morally illiterate judgment of a partisan Supreme Court.

Aaron Goode

New Haven





There are few limits on who can be president. Insurrectionist would seem to be a no-no.

The debate about whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution bars former president Donald Trump from running for another term illustrates again how too many of our fellow citizens wish to selectively apply the Constitution and the law (“Decision on Trump highlights split in Maine: Support, criticism, and warnings follow election chief’s announcement,” Page A1, Dec. 30, 2023). The Constitution puts few limits on who can be president. It says that if you are not at least 35 years of age or not born in the United States, you cannot serve. It also says, “No person shall … hold any office … under the United States … who, having previously taken an oath, as … an officer of the United States … to support the Constitution … shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” It goes on to say, “But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

The most conservative justices on the Supreme Court have ruled that the Constitution must be applied and enforced based on its plain wording. Two things are noteworthy about the insurrection disqualification. First, it makes eminent good sense. Do we really want someone who took an oath to uphold the Constitution and then sought to overturn it to get another shot at it? Second, the default position is that such a person is disqualified unless Congress takes affirmative action to remove the disqualification. Congress has taken no such action.

The principle that someone who seeks to reverse the will of the people to remain in office cannot be given a second chance is self-evident and essential to our democracy.

Thomas F. Maffei

Melrose

The writer practices law.





How many courts do we need to uphold the 14th Amendment?

I applaud the actions of Maine’s secretary of state. Some Maine residents interviewed about this decision disagreed because they think Shenna Bellows’s decision is “unconstitutional,” noting that Donald Trump has not been through the judicial system, i.e. “convicted” of insurrection. Yet the Colorado Supreme Court did find that Trump “engaged in” insurrection. How many courts do we need?

In any case, the 14th Amendment does not say “convicted of” but rather “engaged in.” The 13th Amendment, passed a year earlier, speaks of a party “duly convicted,” so Congress understood the difference. We are the United States of America; our 50 states come in a spectrum of political flavors and often produce different answers to hard questions, such as, “Did Donald Trump engage in insurrection?” So far, and absent a decision by the right-leaning US Supreme Court, the states are free to decide for themselves the answer to that question. I believe the secretary of state of Maine answered correctly. Colorado also got it right.

Philip Mahler

Carlisle