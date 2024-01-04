Boosting work permits will help communities in Mass. and beyond weather the migrant crisis

While there is plenty to blame Congress for, such condemnation alone won’t bring relief to the countless number of migrants arriving in the United States, many of whom fled unfathomable conditions due to war, economic collapse, or political turmoil. It also won’t help communities in Massachusetts and elsewhere that welcome migrants but are overwhelmed by the drain on public and private resources they cause by their sheer numbers and the obstacles they face to earn enough to support themselves. And it won’t help businesses trying to navigate the ongoing labor shortage that is holding the economy back: There are currently 3 million more open jobs in America than unemployed people to fill them, according to the US Chamber of Commerce .

The persistent and worsening migrant crisis in America, affecting communities in the Bay State and beyond , stands as a shameful reminder of one of Washington lawmakers’ greatest derelictions of duty: the failure to create, pass, and enact comprehensive immigration reform measures that provide clear and safe pathways for people seeking to come to this country.

That is why the Biden administration should do all that is within its power to make it easier for migrants to quickly obtain work permits, something officials in Massachusetts and a host of other states have been urging it to do. It will not solve the nation’s immigration conundrum, but it will at least help ease the burden on migrants, businesses, and communities.

The current surge of migration into the country has shown no signs of slowing. The roughly 300,000 migrants that crossed the US-Mexico border in December is the highest in nearly a quarter century, according to Homeland Security Department data. Exacerbating the already steady stream of migration from countries south of the United States is an increase in Asian and African migration though Latin American countries. The humanitarian crisis isn’t limited to the southern border. Migrants, whether by their own effort or through politicized efforts by Republican governors like Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas, are winding up in northern states as well, including Massachusetts and New York.

Meanwhile, an ongoing labor shortage is hurting American businesses. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there have been more job openings in the country than unemployed people to fill them since May 2021. Low unemployment rates mean that gap is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. And according to the US Chamber of Commerce, one of the key factors fueling that shortage is a net drop in the number of available migrant workers.

But many migrants in the country face long backlogs and delays in obtaining necessary work permits, exacerbating the crisis.

Against that backdrop, Attorney General Andrea Campbell joined her counterparts from 18 states and the District of Columbia in a letter to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging him to adopt a number of measures to make it easier to more migrants to work, including:

▪ granting provisional work authorizations at the time of application to allow immigration parolees and asylum seekers to work and support themselves;

▪ eliminating work permit fees or allowing waivers for online applications;

▪ allowing those whose parole statuses have expired to work while their renewal applications are pending; and

▪ streamlining the process for work permit applications to ease the burden on cities and states with large numbers of recent arrivals.

“Many of these parolees and asylum seekers are eligible for work authorization and fervently want to work, but they face unnecessary barriers and delays in the application process that prevent their entry into the workforce,” the attorneys general wrote. “When parolees and asylum seekers are unable to legally work, many must turn to our state and local safety net programs for food and shelter.”

While the fear that such measures will incentivize more illegal border crossings is understandable, the fact is that the number of migrants flocking to the United States is already at a record high. Efforts by recent administrations to crack down on illegal border crossings have failed. Given these realities, the need to expand work eligibility outweighs the potential drawbacks.

And that need is urgent. The Biden administration alone cannot implement the much-needed broad reforms our immigration system and the people affected by it cry out for. But it can take this small step to help migrants in Massachusetts and across the country who are able and eager to work do so, legally and safely.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us @GlobeOpinion.