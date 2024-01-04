A 7-0 start for Concord-Carlisle boys’ hockey has been top of the line

Coming off a solid 3-1 win over Arlington Catholic on New Year’s Eve, the Patriots are relishing the opportunity to play a statement-type game.

Concord-Carlisle will face its biggest test Saturday night (8 p.m.), hosting Tewksbury in a battle of unbeatens at The Edge in Bedford. The Redmen have been the class of Merrimack Valley /Dual County Division 2 of late, earning the top seed in the MIAA tournament each of the last two years and a state title in 2022.

Following years of slow and steady progress, the Concord-Carlisle boys’ hockey team has found its stride in 2023-24. Powered by a prolific top line, the Patriots have won their first seven games.

“The kids are fired up. I feel like this is our best chance to give them a competitive game,” said Rian Murray, in his fifth year as head coach after seven years leading Wayland to a pair of sectional titles. “It’s at our barn, so we’re excited to see where we’re at, and they’re the litmus test.”

Added senior assistant captain Cam Daley, “this is the year to do it.”

At the forefront is senior captain Jay Carter. The first-line center registered his 100th career point in a 7-3 win over Wachusett on Dec. 28 as part of a six-point night – his third of the season – he recorded his second hat trick of the season along with three assists.

On Carter’s left is sophomore Will Manchuso, in his first season after aging out of the Fenn School; he has registered at least two points in every contest, including five assists in his debut against Gloucester, an 8-5 victory on Dec. 9 and also scored twice in the win over AC.

“Him and Jay have developed really good chemistry and are putting up video game numbers right now,” said Murray.

They each have 10 goals while Carter has a 16-14 edge in assists while being a matchup nightmare for the opposition.

“We struggled a little bit in the beginning in practice, but then a few days later it started to click and its been really well since that,” Carter said of his new linemates, which includes freshman Joe Grasso on the right wing.

Carter described himself as the playmaker of the group, Grasso as being willing to do the dirty work in the corner and plays bigger than his size and Manchuso is “just an all-around great player.”

“With a combo like that, we can score when we get chances,” Carter said.

When it comes to shutting down the opponents’ top line, C-C is putting out sophomore Cam Doull, who has four goals, along with Daley and fellow assistant captain Derek Labadini.

The blue line is built around junior Ben Ohanian, the only returnee from the top four defensemen a year ago. Despite the inexperience, the Patriots have been able to play six defensemen with players like Kal Lonergan seeing big increases in playing time and exceeding the coaching staff’s expectations.

Murray has been pleased with the play of each of his three goaltenders — senior CJ Bailey, junior Jason Swaim and sophomore Sam Griswold — and since it is Griswold’s turn in the rotation, he will get the start Saturday night.

“What I said to them at the beginning of the year was, we’re looking for 90 percent save percentage or above. If you give me that, we’ll find you starts,” Murray said. “If you don’t, we’ll play the guys that are playing well. And if one guy is just kind of playing head and shoulders above the other two guys then we’ll ride the hot hand a little bit. Right now, we’re just going to keep giving guys starts.”

Each of the last two years, the Patriots have lost in the first round of the tournament. They are hoping to enjoy their postseason stay a bit longer this time around as they hunt for their first win in the MIAA Tournament since the 2015 Division 2 North final.

Ice chips

▪ Following an 8-5 season-opening loss to Concord-Carlisle, Gloucester (6-1-0) regrouped and reeled off six straight victories. The defense has settled in, yielding just two goals per game since. The scoring has been ignited by senior standout Colby Jewell, who turned down several offers to return to his hometown team for one last run.

His offensive prowess (10 goals, 9 assists) can be attributed to an efficient and powerful stride that enables a lightning shot.

“He’s come back this year as a senior stronger, physically,” said Gloucester coach Derek Geary. “His skating has always been technically excellent. I think with the addition of the strength that he’s put on, it’s reached another level. He’s got a top gear that most teams are not able to handle once he hits it.”

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury coach David Marinofsky earned his first career win with a 2-0 triumph over nonleague foe Wellesley on Wednesday.

▪ No. 6 Hingham downed No. 10 Marshfield, 3-1, Sunday, but the game went far beyond the score. The two teams combined to raise over $30,000 for Hockey Fights Cancer. In the past two seasons, the two Division 1 programs have donated between $60,000 and $62,000 to the charitable foundation, showcasing their commitment to the cause and how the communities rally around their hockey teams.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 5 Catholic Memorial at No. 3 St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 12:15 p.m. –– An early season Catholic Conference clash pits a potent Catholic Memorial lineup against senior standout Luke Gerardi and a surging Pioneers group.

Saturday, Hopkinton at No. 19 Norwood, 4 p.m. –– The class of the Tri-Valley League meet in an always physical affair, as Hopkinton, last season’s Division 2 runner-up face off against an unbeaten Mustang squad.

Saturday, No. 13 Franklin at No. 7 Canton, 6 p.m. –– The Hockomock League rivals dance again after Canton won the first matchup, 4-3, after Brendan Tourgee’s winner on December 20.

Saturday, No. 9 Tewksbury at No. 20 Concord-Carlisle, 8 p.m. –– Jay Carter and the undefeated Patriots test their mettle against the longtime class of the MVC/DCL Division 2, Tewksbury.

Monday, No. 8 Arlington vs. No. 6 Hingham (Walter Brown, 8 p.m.) –– Perennial public school powers renew acquaintances in nonleague action, with Hingham senior captain Travis Rugg back in the lineup after recovering from injury.

Wednesday, No. 2 St. John’s Prep at No. 1 Xaverian, 7 p.m. –– The Globe’s top ranked teams meet in a Catholic Conference showdown, headlined by Prep junior goaltender AJ Farese and Xaverian senior netminder Cole Pouliot-Porter.

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.



