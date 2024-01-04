Boston College trio key United States comeback at world juniors, set up gold-medal showdown with host Sweden

The Vancouver Canucks prospect blasted a one-timer past UMass goaltender Michael Hrabal on Sweden’s first man advantage of the afternoon at 5:14 to snap a 2-2 tie.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored on a power play in the third period before adding an insurance goal as the tournament hosts defeated Czechia, 5-2, on Thursday.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Sweden will play the United States for gold on home ice at the world junior hockey championship.

Noah Ostlund then added his third goal of the under-20 event on a breakaway with eight minutes left to make it 4-2 before Lekkerimaki sealed things with his sixth just 1:02 later to blow the top off Scandinavium arena.

The United States battled back from an early two-goal deficit to down Finland, 3-2, and book the other spot in Friday’s final.

Finland jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the Americans, who are looking for a sixth gold after last winning in 2021, responded with two in the second period. Jimmy Snuggerud brought the US within a goal and Lexington’s Will Smith had the equalizer at 16:16, off a nice feed from Boston College linemate, Gabe Perreault.

Their teammate Cutter Gauthier had the game winner, scoring on the power play at 16:47 of the third period. Boston University sophomore Lane Hutson assisted on the score. Gauthier was named the US player of the game and leads the tournament with 12 points on 2 goals and 10 assists.

The Americans remain the tournament’s only undefeated team.

Oiva Keskinen and Rasmus Kumpulainen scored for the Finns, which plays Czechia for bronze on Friday.

Axel Sandin Pellikka and Theo Lindstein had a goal and an assist each for Sweden, while Ostlund set up Lekkerimaki’s second for another two-point performance. Hugo Havelid made 23 saves.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lekkerimaki said of the gold-medal game. “Very excited.”

Despite a long list of talent-loaded rosters, the Swedes have only won the world juniors twice, with the country’s last triumph coming in 2012 after previously topping the field in 1981. Sweden made the final in front of its fans in 1993 and 2014, but settled for silver both times.

The Swedes, who have finished second 11 times overall, lost to the US in last year’s bronze-medal game in Halifax.

“Special to get a chance to bring home the gold,” Sandin Pellikka added. “Terrific opportunity.”

Matyas Melovsky and Tomas Cibulka scored for Czechia, which beat Canada, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Hrabal stopped 26 shots.

Andrew Mahoney of Globe Staff contributed to this report.