‘This has never been done before:’ Behind-the-scenes at the PWHL’s triumphant Boston debut

“I analyze things. I’m trying to read plays — like, that should be a penalty,” he said, as Boston’s Loren Gabel was upended.

LOWELL — The crowd was a colorful soup of hockey jerseys, of various youth teams, girls and boys; of Team USA, colleges and the late Boston Pride. They were riding the emotion of night one of the PWHL in Boston. Their new favorite team was down by a goal.

No call. Moments after, Minnesota’s Sophia Kunin went far side on netminder Aerin Frankel to make it 2-0.

“That’s a good shot,” Bergeron said. “They had a great couple of chances.”

Patrice Bergeron, fresh off retirement, made it a point to attend the first PWHL Boston game. Matt Porter/Globe Staff

The retired Bruins captain, a certain future Hall of Famer (Class of ‘26), was standing in a Tsongas Center suite with his three oldest children (Zach, 8, Victoria, 6, and Noah, 5). All were clad in the same green, gray and black sweater Boston wore on the ice. The kids were overjoyed to learn the food in the suite was theirs to enjoy. Their dad was focusing on individual players, watching their shifts, what decisions they made, perhaps pondering if anyone had any Brad Marchand in their game.

“I feel like I try not to be too judgmental, because I know how hard it is to be out there,” Bergeron said. “Being up here and seeing it, it’s like when you’re playing (the) NHL (video game), and you have the overhead view on the ice. The lane is there, but there’s three bodies in front of you.

“Hockey’s hockey. You appreciate the game when it’s played with high-end hockey IQ, whether it’s college, women’s or NHL, hockey’s hockey. I just enjoy the game. When I go watch young kids, I’m enjoying it.”

Boston’s top line forced Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley – later named first star after making 33 saves in a 3-2 win – to make another tough stop.

“See, that was a good faceoff play,” Bergeron said. “I should probably tell Marchy about it.”

Bergeron has long appreciated Olympic women’s hockey, and gave kudos to PWHL Ottawa’s record-setting debut (8,318 for Tuesday’s game against Montreal). His kids, when told about the new league, were immediately on board.

“Oh, they were so excited,” Bergeron said. “My daughter was excited it was all girls. That’s why she wanted to come. She’s not fully into hockey yet, and because it was all girls, she’s like, ‘I’m coming. I’ve always watched guys play. I’ve never seen girls only. This is really exciting to her.’”

The crowd was filled with young hockey fans. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Older brother Zach, who plays co-ed mite hockey, quickly caught on. “He was like,” Bergeron said, mimicking the inquisitive tone of a 8-year-old, “‘Wait, that’s a professional team?’ Yeah, that’s a professional women’s hockey team. ‘That’s so cool! So it means if the girls on my team, they want to play professionally, there’s something available for them? There’s hope if they do have that dream?’ That’s right, buddy.”

Boston debuted in front of a hyped-up crowd of 4,012, which wasn’t bad for a weeknight. Lowell, near several highway interchanges that are thick during rush hour, isn’t the easiest commute, especially from the south. “We’re going to have to live with that,” said PWHL Players Association executive director Brian Burke, who was standing near the Zamboni door after the game. “It’s a great building. It might not be in the right place.”

The reported attendance for the PWHL Boston opener was 4,012. The league set a record for attendance with 8,318 for Tuesday’s Ottawa-Montreal game. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Bergeron, who was deploying triple coverage while wife Stephanie was at home with their 6-month-old, had to dip during the second period. So he missed Boston’s new No. 37, Theresa Schafzahl, scoring the green-and-black’s first goal. Hope he caught a highlight. She was even standing in his old spot in the high slot.

PWHL players association chair Jayna Hefford was walking around the rink, soaking in the joy.

“It’s incredibly emotional,” said Hefford, a former Team Canada star. “There’s been a lot of energy, meeting a lot of fans who are just grateful, coming up and saying, ‘Thank you.’ Filling buildings and great viewership. It’s really blown all of us away. We knew and believed this was possible, but to experience it and live it has been incredible.”

Boston defender Megan Keller skates onto the ice. The squad may not have a name yet, but that didn't stop fans from shelling out for team sweaters. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Wednesday was a fun outing for the Bruins’ hockey ops department. Attendees included player development coordinator Adam McQuaid, analytics director Jeremy Rogalski and team operations manager Brij Singh. General manager Don Sweeney, who hung out with his wife, Christine, and the Bergerons in the box, was beaming about Danielle Marmer. He hired her as a scout and coaching intern, and two years later she walked away with a home-run debut draft as PWHL Boston’s GM.

“So proud,” he said.

A few days before puck drop, Marmer said that before taking the PWHL gig, she was hoping to learn a lot about team-building in year two under Sweeney. Like Bergeron for Marchand, he is available any time.

Burke, who has butted heads as an NHL player agent, GM, team president and league executive, was all-in on the collaborative spirit.

“It’s been amazing,” Burke said. “This is a brand-new experiment. This has never been done before. An eight-year collective bargaining agreement. Labor peace. Six teams, so there’s star players on every team. We’ve had some issues – people have complained about the (lack of) names, but I’m like, would you rather us not play?

“Right now it’s just sell tickets and get this thing off the ground. The No. 1 thing we need now is fan response. People who claim to be hockey fans have to support the women. That’s the No. 1 goal.”

Hear hear, said Stan Kasten, clad in a black and purple varsity jacket with the league’s “W” logo on the back.

“We’re on the ground floor of what’s going to be a very tall skyscraper,” said Kasten, the right-hand man of PWHL owner Mark Walter, who owns the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kasten, the Dodgers president, is on the PWHL’s advisory board. “We’re going to make mistakes. I have all of you (the media) to help me identify mistakes. I appreciate that. We’re going to learn from every ticket we sell, and we’re going to learn from every ticket we don’t sell.”

Kasten said next year, there will be 30 or 32 games, not 24, and they will start in November, not January. They’ll have team names and logos and much more merchandise — though plenty of BOSTON jerseys, at $125 a pop, were sold.

They may play in different rinks in the coming years. The league didn’t settle on home venues until August, when most spots are booked. “We were late on everything,” said Kasten, who was enthusiastic about Tsongas Center as a home for Boston but did not commit to staying there. “But we got a lot more right than we did wrong.

“If we get the hockey right, the rest is blocking and tackling,” he said, mixing his sports metaphors. “And we know how to block and tackle.”

After the game, Kasten and his wife, Helen, stopped in a tight hallway outside the locker rooms as a TV crew interviewed Kendall Coyne Schofield. Kasten introduced them afterward. Helen Kasten said she had heard a lot about the Minnesota captain.

“Oh no,” Coyne Schofield said, smiling. “All good things, I hope.”

Oh yeah.

Coyne Schofield – also Team USA’s captain, who was making her return to competition six months after giving birth – might have caused Kasten’s eyes to glisten before puck drop.

During warmups, one confident young fan held a sign that said, “Future PWHL star.”

“I was talking to one of our stars in the back,” Kasten said before the game, choking up. “She was getting emotional. She said, ‘I never had an answer for those little girls. And now I do.’”

Victoria Bergeron, the daughter of former Bruins great Patrice, walks with her father and brothers to center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him @mattyports.