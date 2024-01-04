Brad Stevens likes his Celtics, but he’s always on the lookout to get better

As the Celtics embark on the second third of the season and they begin to eye playoff seeding and size up the competition in the Eastern Conference, Stevens acknowledges he’s contemplating where one more move to fortify the roster is necessary. The Celtics have more depth than in recent years but also have limited options to add because they now reside under the second salary-cap apron.

The acquisition of Derrick White two years ago looks like one of the most astute moves in franchise history, while the trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have changed the complexion of how this team plays and is perceived around the league.

There was a confidence in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens not seen in recent years because his team has the best record in basketball and the moves he orchestrated over the past few years are working near flawlessly.

That apron prevents the Celtics from making any significant moves unless they decide to move a rotation player, which Stevens said is unlikely. They also have the $6.2 million trade exception from the Grant Williams deal that is their most likely vehicle for a transaction.

Stevens has been meticulous about the players he adds to the roster, fearful the wrong acquisition, perhaps a veteran expecting significant minutes and a role, would hurt team chemistry. So the Celtics are likely to ride out this season with the roster they have, which is one of the more talented in the NBA.

“Adding a rotation [piece], that would have to be one hell of a player,” Stevens said Thursday in his first news conference since introducing Holiday in October. “We’ve got really good players. I think what we’re looking for most likely, especially from where we are from a tools standpoint, there’s really not a ton we can do big without touching our main guys. What you look at is guys who can play, who can add value. But like I said last year, [they] don’t need to play. They are over themselves. I think that’s important. That’s what we have right now.”

One need that Stevens acknowledged is a swingman or wing, a 3-and-D player who can help with scoring off the bench and also defend. Oshae Brissett was signed for that role. He struggled early but has made five of his last seven 3-point attempts. It’s a small sample size, obviously, but an example of his improvement.

“I would like to continue to see how we can find another big wing or so that can help us, and I think could be from within, and I think we’ll continue to monitor free agency and trades,” Stevens said. “The difference in this year and other years is our tools are pretty limited from a dollar standpoint.”

Stevens said he’s been given approval by the team’s owners to use whatever resources he has to win a title, even if that means an increased luxury-tax bill. If the Celtics were to acquire a player under that TPE [traded player exception], the club would have to pay exponentially more in taxes.

“Green light to do whatever we need to do, for sure,” Stevens said. “That TPE is really the No. 1 tool that we have, the ability to add somebody, that $6.2 million, but that’s a small number of people. A lot of people that are in that [area] are signed to minimums or smaller contracts or are on their rookie-scale deals that teams aren’t exactly excited to move on from yet. It’s a very small group of people, but we’re going to exhaust it and look at it. Again, I think it’s about who can come in and have the self-awareness to add to the group and the talent to add to the group.”

The Celtics do have some decisions to make in the next week. The contracts of Luke Kornet and Lamar Stevens are not guaranteed and the Celtics have until Wednesday to commit to both. The club would also have to convert Neemias Queta’s two-way deal to a standard NBA contract for the big man to be eligible for the playoff roster. That would occupy the team’s final roster spot.

Stevens appears secure in the acquisitions he’s made over the past few months and will be careful about rocking the boat.

“We have discussions every day about how we’re going to move forward with those other spots on our roster,” he said. “We have one open spot right now. You have to carry 14 and I think it’s helpful to go into the trade deadline with a little bit of flexibility from a roster standpoint. We have those discussions every day and he’s made a great case. [Queta is] a hard worker. He’s a really good player for us. We anticipated and communicated to him when we got him that he was going to be in Boston a whole heck of a lot more than Maine because we were going to have Al [Horford] sitting on back-to-backs and because Kristaps was going to sit a little bit here and there. [Queta’s] done a good job. It’s been obviously noted.”

Stevens made it clear he likes this team. And he likes the direction under coach Joe Mazzulla.

“I think one of the strengths of the teams is guys like Derrick White, guys like Jrue Holiday, they just are so comfortable in who they are,” Stevens said. “They don’t always use a ton of possessions, but the ones that they use are unbelievable. Every day they are positive and every day they lift the group. I just think that when you talk about finding guys that complement all of our best players, it’s a small group and we just have to keep on the lookout.”

