In a Boston barnburner, Sidney Crosby, Penguins end Bruins’ four-game winning streak

Hours after being named to his ninth All-Star Game, Crosby’s tally with Charlie McAvoy in the box for hooking spoiled a nifty comeback by the Bruins (27-8-6), who had crawled out of a 5-2 deficit to tie it early in the third.

Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal off Hampus Lindholm’s skate late in the third period to lift the Penguins to a 6-5 victory over the Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Offense was the name of the game, especially in the first 20 minutes, as the teams combined for six goals on 27 shots — totals not often seen in today’s tight-checking NHL.

Lots of fans were still searching for their perches when Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Newly named All-Star David Pastrnak landed a spin-o-rama shot on Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. The rebound bounced right to Marchand, who stuffed it home just 41 seconds in.

Drew O’Connor tied it for Pittsburgh when he got inside position on Matt Grzelcyk and popped home a rebound of Kris Letang’s drive from the blue line at 5:04. Jake Guentzel soon gave the visitors their first lead, redirecting Ryan Graves’s snapper past a well-screened Swayman at 6:17.

Pastrnak waited just 22 seconds to tie it again. Lindholm fired a crisp pass across the slot to an unmarked Pastrnak, who deked Nedeljkovic out of the crease, and his jock, and slipped a backhander in.

The tie lasted 42 seconds. The Penguins again took the lead when Crosby collected an errant pass off the backboards and slid the puck to Jake Guentzel, who shoved it past Swayman. Bruins nemesis Lars Eller doubled the lead at 15:58, blistering a rising laser from low in the circle above Swayman’s glove.

Things got a tad testy early in the second, when Trent Frederic took exception to Jeff Carter’s late stick on Swayman, but the 19-year veteran wanted no part of Frederic.

Instead, Carter let his stick do the talking, jamming home a rebound over Swayman a split second after a Carlo cross-checking penalty expired to boost the Penguins lead to 5-2.

Despite being a bit disjointed on offense, the Bruins continued to grind and pulled within one after 40 minutes.

First, it was Morgan Geekie. Charlie McAvoy rushed with speed and hit Pastrnak with a dart just inside the Pittsburgh blue line. Pastrnak paused, then led a streaking Geekie with a cross-slot pass. He glided in before snapping it past Nedeljkovic to cut it to 5-3 at 9:51 of the second.

Then it was Carlo. Jake DeBrusk curled in over the blue line and dropped a pass to Geekie, who touched it back to Carlo. He ripped it past Nedeljkovic with just 36 ticks left in the period.

Marchand finished off the three-goal deficit shorthanded, 3:08 into the third. With McAvoy serving a delay of game for firing the puck over the glass, Charlie Coyle collected along the boards and carried out of the defensive zone. He pushed it to the center and to Marchand, who possessed it coming into the right-hand circle, held off Letang, and wristed a forehand past Nedeljkovic for his third multi-goal game of the season.

