Cooper Flagg, the Class of 2024′s top player, is back in Maine this weekend. Here’s what to know.

Flagg, the most promising basketball player the Pine Tree State has ever produced, will return to Maine to lead Montverde Academy, ranked by ESPN as the top prep team in the country, first against Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) on Friday before facing CATS Academy Boston on Saturday in Portland.

It’s been a while since Maine native Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 ranked boys’ basketball player in the Class of 2024, has suited up in his home state. That lengthy absence ends this weekend.

The Duke commit and his twin brother, Ace, transferred to Montverde in Florida after their freshman year at Nokomis High in Newport in 2022. There, Cooper Flagg had averaged 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead Nokomis to its first Class A state title.

Advertisement

The weekend showcase — billed as “The Maine Event” — will feature a pair of doubleheaders. On Friday, Nokomis will take on another Maine high school, Cony, before two of the top prep teams in the country square off at Cross Insurance Arena. Kimball Union Academy and St. Paul’s Academy (both in New Hampshire) will serve as the undercard for Saturday’s game between Montverde and CATS.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Flagg reclassified last year from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024, and will head to Duke next fall. He is considered by many to be a potential No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Here’s what you need to know about Cooper Flagg’s highly-anticipated return to Maine.

Where: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, Maine.

When: Jan. 5-6

How to watch: WHOU.live has the exclusive streaming rights for Saturday’s event. You need to subscribe to watch.

Schedule

Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m.: Nokomis High School (Maine) vs. Cony High School (Maine)

Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.: Montverde Academy (Florida) vs. Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.)

Advertisement

Jan. 6, 4 p.m.: Kimball Union Academy (New Hampshire) vs. St. Paul’s Academy (New Hampshire)

Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m.: Montverde Academy (Florida) vs. CATS Academy Boston (Braintree, Mass.)

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.