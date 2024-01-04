fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in goal, St. John’s Prep junior AJ Farese headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in goal, St. John’s Prep junior AJ Farese headlines Players of the Week

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2024, 1 hour ago
Junior goalie AJ Farese (31) was the tourney MVP of the Pete Frates Winter Classic.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

AJ Farese, St. John’s Prep –– The junior recorded a trio of shutouts. Farese had a 14-save shutout in a 1-0 Catholic Conference win against BC High and stonewalled Pope Francis with 21 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory in the Frates Classic championship, earning tourney MVP honors. Then he blanked Reading, 3-0, with 12 stops.

Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury –– The senior assistant captain recorded a pair of goals and assists in a 7-0 victory over Poland (Maine) in the Gorham Holiday Tournament and scored a hat trick as the Redmen picked up a key MVC/DCL triumph, 7-5, vs. Billerica.

Diego Menes, BC High –– The freshman from Medford scored three goals in two games. Menes netted both goals in a 2-1 victory over Central Catholic in the consolation game of the Peter Frates Classic. Menes followed with a tally in a 4-2 nonleague win against Natick.

Ben Paterson, Franklin –– The reigning Hockomock League MVP posted two goals and an assist in a 3-2 win in overtime against Framingham in the consolation of the MHL Cup. The senior captain tallied twice and added an assist in a 5-4 nonleague loss to Newburyport before recording a pair of goals and assists in a 5-1 Hockomock League victory against North Attleborough.

Nolan Petrucelli, Norwell –– A senior captain for the Clippers, Petrucelli posted nine points across three games. He tallied twice and added an assist in a 6-2 South Shore League victory against Hull/Cohasset. Petrucelli tallied once and added two helpers in a 3-2 nonleague triumph over Hanover before recording the same stat line in a 9-0 league win vs. Rockland.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

