EMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in goal, St. John’s Prep junior AJ Farese headlines Players of the Week

AJ Farese, St. John’s Prep –– The junior recorded a trio of shutouts. Farese had a 14-save shutout in a 1-0 Catholic Conference win against BC High and stonewalled Pope Francis with 21 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory in the Frates Classic championship, earning tourney MVP honors. Then he blanked Reading, 3-0, with 12 stops.
Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury –– The senior assistant captain recorded a pair of goals and assists in a 7-0 victory over Poland (Maine) in the Gorham Holiday Tournament and scored a hat trick as the Redmen picked up a key MVC/DCL triumph, 7-5, vs. Billerica.
Diego Menes, BC High –– The freshman from Medford scored three goals in two games. Menes netted both goals in a 2-1 victory over Central Catholic in the consolation game of the Peter Frates Classic. Menes followed with a tally in a 4-2 nonleague win against Natick.
Advertisement
Ben Paterson, Franklin –– The reigning Hockomock League MVP posted two goals and an assist in a 3-2 win in overtime against Framingham in the consolation of the MHL Cup. The senior captain tallied twice and added an assist in a 5-4 nonleague loss to Newburyport before recording a pair of goals and assists in a 5-1 Hockomock League victory against North Attleborough.
Nolan Petrucelli, Norwell –– A senior captain for the Clippers, Petrucelli posted nine points across three games. He tallied twice and added an assist in a 6-2 South Shore League victory against Hull/Cohasset. Petrucelli tallied once and added two helpers in a 3-2 nonleague triumph over Hanover before recording the same stat line in a 9-0 league win vs. Rockland.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.