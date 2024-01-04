EMass boys’ hockey: Stellar in goal, St. John’s Prep junior AJ Farese headlines Players of the Week

AJ Farese, St. John’s Prep –– The junior recorded a trio of shutouts. Farese had a 14-save shutout in a 1-0 Catholic Conference win against BC High and stonewalled Pope Francis with 21 saves in a 1-0 overtime victory in the Frates Classic championship, earning tourney MVP honors. Then he blanked Reading, 3-0, with 12 stops.

Jeremy Insogna, Tewksbury –– The senior assistant captain recorded a pair of goals and assists in a 7-0 victory over Poland (Maine) in the Gorham Holiday Tournament and scored a hat trick as the Redmen picked up a key MVC/DCL triumph, 7-5, vs. Billerica.

Diego Menes, BC High –– The freshman from Medford scored three goals in two games. Menes netted both goals in a 2-1 victory over Central Catholic in the consolation game of the Peter Frates Classic. Menes followed with a tally in a 4-2 nonleague win against Natick.