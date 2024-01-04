fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: With decisive wins, Xaverian has a firm hold on No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
HS BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: With decisive wins, Xaverian has a firm hold on No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated January 4, 2024, 1 hour ago
Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Xaverian decisively holds the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll after championing the Arrow Christmas Classic and kicking off Catholic Conference play with a 5-2 victory against Catholic Memorial.

St. John’s Prep continues to roll, winners of five straight, including three consecutive shutouts. A youthful Arlington group jumps six spots following a hard-fought tie with Catholic Memorial and a last-minute defeat to Pope Francis, proving this team can compete with the upper echelon.

A 5-1 triumph against Braintree pushes Archbishop Williams up two spots and Woburn surges four places with a convincing 4-0 win against Middlesex League adversary Reading. With unblemished starts, Norwood and Concord-Carlisle enter the poll for the first time this season.

Advertisement

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 4, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Xaverian6-0-01
2.St. John’s Prep5-1-02
3.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)7-1-04
4.Pope Francis5-3-05
5.Catholic Memorial3-2-23
6.Hingham4-3-18
7.Canton6-0-19
8.Arlington4-1-114
9.Tewksbury5-0-011
10.Marshfield5-2-07
11.Archbishop Williams5-1-013
12.Woburn5-0-016
13.Franklin4-4-010
14.Reading4-2-06
15.Braintree2-2-112
16.BC High2-4-015
17.Westford6-0-120
18.Andover3-2-118
19.Norwood5-0-0
20.Concord-Carlisle7-0-0

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today