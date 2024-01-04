EMass boys’ hockey: With decisive wins, Xaverian has a firm hold on No. 1 ranking in Globe Top 20

Xaverian decisively holds the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll after championing the Arrow Christmas Classic and kicking off Catholic Conference play with a 5-2 victory against Catholic Memorial.
St. John’s Prep continues to roll, winners of five straight, including three consecutive shutouts. A youthful Arlington group jumps six spots following a hard-fought tie with Catholic Memorial and a last-minute defeat to Pope Francis, proving this team can compete with the upper echelon.
A 5-1 triumph against Braintree pushes Archbishop Williams up two spots and Woburn surges four places with a convincing 4-0 win against Middlesex League adversary Reading. With unblemished starts, Norwood and Concord-Carlisle enter the poll for the first time this season.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Jan. 4, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Xaverian
|6-0-0
|1
|2.
|St. John’s Prep
|5-1-0
|2
|3.
|St. John’s (Shrewsbury)
|7-1-0
|4
|4.
|Pope Francis
|5-3-0
|5
|5.
|Catholic Memorial
|3-2-2
|3
|6.
|Hingham
|4-3-1
|8
|7.
|Canton
|6-0-1
|9
|8.
|Arlington
|4-1-1
|14
|9.
|Tewksbury
|5-0-0
|11
|10.
|Marshfield
|5-2-0
|7
|11.
|Archbishop Williams
|5-1-0
|13
|12.
|Woburn
|5-0-0
|16
|13.
|Franklin
|4-4-0
|10
|14.
|Reading
|4-2-0
|6
|15.
|Braintree
|2-2-1
|12
|16.
|BC High
|2-4-0
|15
|17.
|Westford
|6-0-1
|20
|18.
|Andover
|3-2-1
|18
|19.
|Norwood
|5-0-0
|–
|20.
|Concord-Carlisle
|7-0-0
|–
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.