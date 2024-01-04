Matt Poitras happy to be back with Bruins, even as he savors snakebit experience with Canada at world juniors

“It was great to see him back — his smiling face. He seems excited to be back. We’re excited to have him back,” coach and fellow Canadian Jim Montgomery joked before Thursday’s game with the Penguins. “I didn’t talk too much more, [given] the teasing stage about representing his country so well.”

The rookie center played for Team Canada, which was eliminated by Czechia in quarterfinals at the world juniors in Sweden on Tuesday.

Matt Poitras landed back in the States on Wednesday and was greeted with some friendly banter in the Bruins locker room.

“A little bit, yeah, a little bit, but that’s to be expected,” said Poitras, confirming the chop busting. “Especially losing to the Czechs and having a few Czech guys in here.”

Poitras wasn’t in the lineup against the Penguins, as his body is still on Sweden time. It’s possible he could slot back in Saturday night at home against the Lightning, though a more likely scenario would be Monday against the Avalanche in Denver.

“I’m just going to take it day by day and try and get back to the time zone. I mean, it’s going to take a couple of days to get my sleep schedule back on track and feel good getting on the ice,” said Poitras. “So, I don’t know, I just take it day by day and see how I feel.”

Despite the disappointment of not bringing back a medal, Poitras is glad he got to participate in the tournament.

“It was lots of fun. I mean, it was a dream come true to wear the Canadian jersey and meet all those guys and I had a great time over there,” he said. “I’m happy to be back here, though.”

Poitras said he really couldn’t pinpoint a reason for Canada’s 3-2 loss, in which Czechia scored with 11 seconds left.

“We came out slow, but I felt second and third [period], we kind of took it to them and obviously saw that goal as unlucky balance. Can’t really do anything about that,” he said. “But yeah, it’s tough.”

Poitras, who scored two goals and four points in five games in Sweden, will use the loss as fuel.

“You don’t want to feel like that again. It was a terrible feeling after that game,” he said. “So, yeah, I’ll definitely use it as motivation.”

As for the plan going forward, Poitras, who has played center in his 27 games with the Bruins, is willing to shift to wing if needed.

“Yeah, I’m open to anything. I’ve played wing before in the past, and sometimes wing is a little bit more simpler than center,” he said. “I mean, I’m comfortable playing wherever.”

Simple Star choice

David Pastrnak was named one of the initial 32 participants for the NHL All-Star Game March 3 in Toronto.

The league tabbed one player from each organization and Pastrnak, the Bruins leading scorer and one of the NHL’s premier attractions, was a no-brainer. Especially considering Jan. 4 is National Spaghetti Day.

Pastrnak entered Thursday’s game leading the Bruins in goals (22) and assists (28). His 50 points were tied for sixth in the league. This will be his fourth trip to the league’s showcase, having also appeared in 2019, 2020, and 2023.

Sidney Crosby was the Penguins’ representative.

Fan voting will determine the remaining 12 players.

In his face

Another Bruins rookie, defenseman Mason Lohrei, was back in the lineup two days after losing a tooth and taking some stitches after a puck rolled up his stick and into his face Tuesday in Columbus. It was the first tooth Lohrei has lost in such a way. “Got lucky in juniors and wore a cage in college,” he said . . . Defenseman Derek Forbort (groin), who has been on long-term injured reserve since Dec. 7, took his first twirls on the ice Thursday. “He’s week to week starting [Thursday] as he ramps up and progresses,” said Montgomery. “It’s a good sign that he’s finally on the ice.” . . . Johnny Beecher was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch against the Blue Jackets. He centered the fourth line with wingers Georgii Merkulov and Oskar Steen . . . Jakub Lauko and Parker Wotherspoon were the healthy scratches . . . Song of the night: “New Year’s Day (Ferry Corsten — Extended Vocal Mix)” by U2. (Couple days late, apologies to Larry David.)

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.