Penguins at Bruins: Back on top of the standings, Boston has a win streak to maintain

The wins keep coming for the Bruins, who returned to the top of the NHL standings after a victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Boston extended its perfect run following the NHL’s holiday break (4-0-0) with a 4-1 win at Columbus. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s 4-3 loss to Washington on Tuesday ended the Penguins’ 5-0-1 streak.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will have some lineup decisions to make this week, but not quite yet. Matt Poitras, due back in Boston after Team Canada was knocked out of the World Junior Championship, will not be available Thursday, Montgomery said. In Poitras’s absence, the Bruins recalled Georgii Merkulov, who has played three games with the varsity, from AHL Providence.