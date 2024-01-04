Penguins at Bruins: Back on top of the standings, Boston has a win streak to maintain

The wins keep coming for the Bruins, who returned to the top of the NHL standings after a victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Boston extended its perfect run following the NHL’s holiday break (4-0-0) with a 4-1 win at Columbus. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s 4-3 loss to Washington on Tuesday ended the Penguins’ 5-0-1 streak.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will have some lineup decisions to make this week, but not quite yet. Matt Poitras, due back in Boston after Team Canada was knocked out of the World Junior Championship, will not be available Thursday, Montgomery said. In Poitras’s absence, the Bruins recalled Georgii Merkulov, who has played three games with the varsity, from AHL Providence.
Jeremy Swayman is set to start in net for the Bruins.
Here’s your preview.
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden, Boston
TV, radio: ESPN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -160. O/U: 6.0.
Penguins
Season record: 18-14-4. vs. spread: 17-19. Over/under: 14-20, 2 pushes
Last 10 games: 7-2-1. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-3, 1 push
Bruins
Season record: 23-7-6. vs. spread: 20-16. Over/under: 17-19
Last 10 games: 5-2-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 5-5
Team statistics
Goals scored: Pittsburgh 108, Boston 116
Goals allowed: Pittsburgh 96, Boston 92
Power play: Pittsburgh 13.9%, Boston 27.5%
Penalty minutes: Pittsburgh 287, Boston 387
Penalty kill: Pittsburgh 82.3%, Boston 85.9%
Faceoffs won: Pittsburgh 55.3%, Boston 49.1%
Stat of the day: Sidney Crosby passed Joe Thornton as the 12th-leading point scorer in NHL history with a goal and an assist Tuesday to bring his points total to 1,540.
Notes: Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk used a three-point effort at Columbus to emerge as the latest star during Boston’s recent surge. Van Riemsdyk, who was scratched for Boston’s 5-3 win at Detroit on Sunday, made an immediate impact with new linemates Trent Frederic and Danton Heinen against the Blue Jackets. The trio scored Boston’s last three goals. ... Defenseman Mason Lohrei, who was hit in the mouth with a puck and required stitches on Tuesday, will likely be available against Pittsburgh. ... Tuesday marked the return of Penguins forward Bryan Rust, who had been out with an upper-body injury since Dec. 6. ... Pittsburgh defenseman John Ludvig (upper body) was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, with Ryan Shea recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.