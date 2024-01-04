Providence men’s basketball star Bryce Hopkins to miss rest of season with torn ACL

The Providence men’s basketball team took its first home defeat of the season on Wednesday night, falling 61-57 to Seton Hall, but the Friars suffered a much bigger loss in the process.

Providence announced Thursday that star forward Bryce Hopkins, a first team All-Big East selection a year ago, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in Wednesday’s loss.

“We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” Providence coach Kim English said in a release. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him comeback stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”