Providence men’s basketball star Bryce Hopkins to miss rest of season with torn ACL

The Providence men’s basketball team took its first home defeat of the season on Wednesday night, falling 61-57 to Seton Hall, but the Friars suffered a much bigger loss in the process.
Providence announced Thursday that star forward Bryce Hopkins, a first team All-Big East selection a year ago, will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in Wednesday’s loss.
“We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time,” Providence coach Kim English said in a release. “We will be with him throughout this process to help him comeback stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Hopkins secured a rebound early in the second half against Seton Hall and looked up the floor for an outlet pass, hitting a cutting Devin Carter for a fastbreak layup with a leaping assist. But as Hopkins came down, his right foot accidentally landed on the heel of Seton Hall’s Dre Davis, causing Hopkins to land awkwardly on his left leg. The junior was helped off the floor, unable to put any weight on his left leg.
Hopkins was the Friars’ leading scorer and rebounder last year, and was the team’s top rebounder and second-leading scorer through 14 games this season.
