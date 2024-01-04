Second-ranked Duxbury girls’ hockey follows the lead of Zoey Madigan’s shorty to shut out Andover

Second-ranked Duxbury followed that direction immediately, scoring a flurry of goals in the second period on the way to a 4-0 nonleague girls’ hockey win.

So his message to his team was simple: play like her.

KINGSTON — Duxbury coach Dan Najarian noticed one player standing out above the rest in the first period Thursday night at The Bog. That was Zoey Madigan, whose shorthanded goal gave the Dragons a lead entering intermission against visiting Andover.

“[Madigan] was fantastic in the first period,” Najarian said. “I thought she had an incredible game. Everybody fell in line and followed her lead. And you can see what we can do when we get all the wheels turning together.”

Madigan, a junior, fired the Dragons (6-0-1) into the lead thanks to her relentless forecheck. She stole the puck in the offensive zone, then raced in on a 1-on-0 and potted her shot glove side to beat Andover goalie Allie Batchelder — with one second to go on the penalty kill.

“Our goal on the PK is to not let them get in and set up — that’s when they’re the most dangerous,” Najarian said. “If we can keep the puck in the neutral zone, win the neutral zone, and win the offensive zone on the forecheck, that really helps.”

Maeve Gallagher, Maddie Greenwood scored four minutes apart early in the second, with Gallagher’s tally coming in the opening minute. Addy Harrington added the final goal by dangling past Batchelder to tuck the puck into an empty net.

Junior Carina Perry recorded the shutout, coming up big in the third period as Andover (1-2-1) pushed in an attempt to break the shutout bid. Perry isn’t the usual starter (that would be returning Globe All-Scholastic Anna McGinty), but Najarian heaped praise on his goalie postgame.

“She’s been in the program since the eighth grade,” Najarian said of Perry. “She works her tail off, goes to JV practices, goes to varsity practices, and we felt the time was right (to give her a start). You saw today that she can compete at the highest level.”

Duxbury's Maddie Greenwood, who scored a second-period goal, carries the puck away from Andover's Roos Klaarenbeek at The Bog. Debee Tlumacki



