12 shows to binge on this snowy weekend

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS This Australian rom-com is a light treat, as an injured dog — the one and only Colin From Accounts — brings Ashley and Gordon into each other’s orbit. Starring and written by real-life couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, it’s honest and allergic to schmaltz. Gordon and Ashley are lonely, but both have independent streaks and defense systems that prevent them from admitting it. That keeps them apart, along with their age difference — she’s 29, he’s in his 40s — and a secret he is holding onto. It’s all familiar, but well-done, amusing, and endearing. (Paramount+)

You may have heard there’s a storm on the way. Once you’ve finished mobbing the supermarkets for a year’s worth of potato chips and enough dip to swim in, you’ll be ready to cozy up with your remote control. Here are some viewing recommendations.

Advertisement

David Thewlis as Fagin in "The Artful Dodger." John Platt/HULU

THE ARTFUL DODGER This dramedy series plucks two characters out of Charles Dickens’s “Oliver Twist” and drops them into an Australian buddy comedy. Odd, yes, but it has a breezy, mischievous charm. Dodger — real name Jack Dawkins, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster of “The Queen’s Gambit” — now lives contentedly down under and uses his agile pickpocketing fingers as an expert surgeon. But everything changes for the worse when his long-lost pal Fagin shows up, squalid and in need. As the slippery scoundrel, a comic David Thewlis brings a touch of the Dickensian to this curio. (Hulu, Disney+)

Kristine Froseth in "The Buccaneers." Apple TV+

THE BUCCANEERS Like “Bridgerton” and “Dickinson,” today’s period dramas often act like modern coming-of-age stories but with corsets and the cravats. This one, set in the 1870s and loosely based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, joins the club, giving us five nouveau riche American girls and the noble — but financially insecure — British men who court them. She’s looking for a title, he’s looking for the cash; what could go wrong? The conventional tropes are here — unrequited love, chilly Darcy types who are in fact kind — but the writers tweak them with less expected themes involving sexual identity, racism, and the joyous bond between women. (Apple TV+)

Advertisement

Emma Corrin in "A Murder at the End of the World." Chris Saunders/Associated Press

A MURDER AT THE END OF THE WORLD We’ve seen the premise of this mystery drama many times: A group of people are invited to the hideaway of a wealthy man, and someone winds up dead. Agatha Christie, you remain a TV god. But everything else about this miniseries from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij of “The OA” is fresh and, with notions afoot about artificial intelligence, true-crime obsession, and the lost world of privacy, unusually provocative. Emma Corrin is exceptional as a nonconformist hacker and amateur investigator, and Clive Owen is suitably creepy as the billionaire whose AI butler makes Siri look like a novice. (Hulu)

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in "Dreaming Whilst Black." Anup Bhatt/Big Deal Films/A24/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

DREAMING WHILST BLACK Here’s a small British gem about a millennial guy named Kwabena (series co-creator Adjani Salmon) who’s trying to become a filmmaker in London while working a tedious day job. It’s an observant and painfully honest take on artistic ambition and compromise, and on being Black in the predominantly white film industry. As the micro-aggressions pile up, this show is cringingly funny, poignant, well-paced, and brimming with vivid supporting characters — six episodes that leave you wanting more. (Paramount+, Showtime)

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman in "Wilderness." Stefania Rosini/Prime VIdeo

WILDERNESS Jenna Coleman is far from her “Victoria” reign in this thriller that rides the cheated-on wife trope for all it’s worth. She’s Liv, who travels to an American national park with her cheating husband, Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), in an attempt to save their marriage. But wait, is that revenge behind her eyes as she hikes? Their reconciliation trip becomes the bunny she just might boil, especially after they run into Will’s lover. You don’t want to think too much about “Wilderness”; it doesn’t bear up under close analysis. But as an easy distraction for a night or two on the couch, it fits the bill. (Amazon)

Advertisement

Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott in "Lessons in Chemistry." Michael Becker/Apple TV+/Handout

LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY The eight-part adaptation of Bonnie Garmus’s bestseller stars Oscar winner Brie Larson as a brilliant chemist facing sexism and idea theft in the 1950s world of science. She goes through love, loss, and parenthood on her way to becoming the disarmingly honest, Julia Child-esque host of a TV cooking show in the 1960s. The series is enjoyable and gorgeously designed, if sometimes flat in its simplistic notions of misogyny. But Larson is a big plus, giving us a woman who cultivates a sense of detachment in order to keep bouncing back; in another actor’s hands the same quality might come across as wooden and off-putting. (Apple TV+)

Evin Ahmad in "Who Is Erin Carter?" Sam Taylor/Netflix

WHO IS ERIN CARTER? Evin Ahmad stars in this feverishly paced action drama as the mother of a preteen girl who lives happily near Barcelona with her husband. While shopping one day, she takes down the violent goons robbing a grocery store with the kind of efficiency and agility not generally found among suburban moms. She makes headlines, and soon her mysterious and dangerous past begins to close in. The show can get foolish, as Erin toggles between the PTA and gun fights, but it’s a perfectly fine way to spend some TV down time, largely thanks to Ahmad’s low-key appeal. (Netflix)

Advertisement

Russell Tovey and Simone Ashley in "The Sister." Robert Viglasky/Hulu

THE SISTER This four-episode thriller, a British import from “Luther” creator Neil Cross, stars Russell Tovey as a guy who carries a very dark secret involving the death of a young woman 10 years earlier. When a creepy lowlife he hasn’t seen since the incident shows up to warn him that the woman’s grave is going to be dug up to make way for new construction, he embarks on a long, complicated campaign of lies to avoid exposure. It’s dark and tense, like any self-respecting British thriller, and it hints at the paranormal. Desperation, bad choices, unexpected twists — good times! (Hulu)

Riley Keough in "Daisy Jones & The Six." Lacey Terrell/Amazon via AP

DAISY JONES & THE SIX If you like backstage rock ‘n’ roll stories, this 10-episode miniseries will take you to paradise; otherwise, it will leave you cold as ice. It’s based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s oral-history-styled novel about the rise and fall of a legendary Fleetwood Mac-like rock group steeped in the excesses of 1970s LA. There’s a lack of the rock ‘n’ roll grittiness that it’s supposed to be evoking, and the story lines about toxic love and the horrors of fame are familiar; but still, it’s an entertaining bit of faux music history, with a vibrant lead performance by Riley Keough. (Amazon)

Advertisement

Daisy May Cooper in "Rain Dogs." Gary Moyes/HBO

RAIN DOGS Gallows humor gives this tragic British comedy its redemptive moments, as it tracks single mother Costello Jones’s downward spiral into poverty. The half-hour series focuses on Costello’s tight but toxic friendship with a gay man just released from prison, and why she can’t quit him despite his cruelties. As the self-undermining Costello, Daisy May Cooper is riveting — sweetly tender with her daughter, a laugh riot with her friends, and yet terminally cynical and broken. This one’s for more daring viewers and not for those seeking a balm. (Max)

Connie Britton as the widowed Dee Dee in "Dear Edward." APPLE TV+

DEAR EDWARD Jason Katims from “Friday Night Lights” reteams with Connie Britton in this earnest, engaging adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s novel about the many shades of grief. The story starts with a plane crash that leaves only one survivor, 12-year-old Edward (Colin O’Brien), then it expands into the lives of the friends and families of those who died, many of whom are part of the same support group. Expect plenty of sorrow, but also some hope and healing among the large cast of characters that also includes Taylor Schilling as Edward’s aunt and caretaker. You will be invited, sometimes gently, other times a little more aggressively, to cry. (Apple TV+)

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.